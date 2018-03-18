In an incident being reported from Tamil Nadu, a video has surfaced showing a robber using a transparent poly bag to cover his face whle he carries out a robbery in Kanyakumari's Colachel area. The video that was later shared on the social media sites shows the robber with a transparent plastic bag and a tattoo on his left arm. The next day, the owner cried his lungs out after he saw the CCTV footage. He filed a complaint with the police after which he was arrested.

The following matter was highlighted after a thief tried to rob a mobile phone store in Kanyakumari. All his ‘hard’ efforts in making sure that cops fail in recognising his face actually worked in their favour as the accused was nabbed just a few hours after he committed the crime. Well apart from shaming his parents, the robber also brought some bad name to the robber’s community with such a foolish planning. According to a report in Puthiya Thalaimurai TV channel, the following robbery took place at night time in Kanyakumari area of Tamil Nadu.

The hilarious matter surfaced after the CCTV footage was accessed by the new channel and was later shared on YouTube. In the video, the thief’s face — which he thought was covered — was clearly visible, thanks to the clear plastic bag. Reports suggest that the careless and ignorant thief also exposed his tattoo on the left arm to the cameras placed outside the shop. The matter reportedly took place on March 14. The matter was reported after the owner of the shop found that he was robbed off Rs 1 lakh. We have added the CCTV footage below, in case you want to learn some lessons on how not to rob a place.

