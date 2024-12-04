Rohtang Pass Closed Due To Black Ice; Safety Advisory Issued For Tourists

Rohtang Pass, a vital link between Kullu and Lahaul valleys, is closed to traffic due to black ice and snowfall. Authorities have issued advisories to avoid the Manali-Leh Highway, with the pass expected to reopen in May or June next year.

Rohtang Pass, a key link between Kullu and Lahaul valleys in Himachal Pradesh, has been closed to traffic due to dangerous road conditions caused by snowfall and black ice. The closure, effective immediately, has prompted authorities to issue safety advisories for travelers and locals. The pass will remain closed until next year, with a tentative reopening scheduled for May or June.

Why Rohtang Pass is Closed

Recent snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Lahaul Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Kullu districts has made road conditions treacherous. As temperatures continue to drop, black ice has formed, making the roads highly dangerous for travel. After a detailed inspection, the Kullu administration decided to close Rohtang Pass to protect the safety of travelers.

In addition to the pass closure, police check-posts in Gulaba and Marhi, located near the pass, have been shut down. The Lahaul Spiti Police have also issued a public advisory urging people to avoid travel along the Manali-Leh Highway, where similar hazardous conditions from black ice have been reported.

Avoid Traveling on the Manali-Leh Highway

Travelers are strongly advised not to take the Manali-Leh Highway during this period. Black ice poses a significant risk to road safety, and authorities are discouraging any non-essential travel on this route. It’s important to stay updated with the latest weather reports and follow the guidance of local authorities to avoid accidents.

When Will Rohtang Pass Reopen?

The good news for travelers is that Rohtang Pass is expected to reopen for traffic in May or June next year, once conditions improve and the snow clears. Until then, several high-altitude temples, located above 3,000 meters, will remain closed for the winter. Trekking routes leading to these sites are also shut down for safety reasons.

This seasonal closure marks the beginning of winter adjustments in Himachal Pradesh, affecting both tourism and local travel. The authorities are taking necessary precautions to ensure that everyone’s safety is prioritized during the harsh winter months.

The Impact on Tourism and Local Travel

The closure of Rohtang Pass and high-altitude temples has a notable impact on tourism in the region. Popular trekking routes and tourist spots will remain inaccessible until the weather improves. Tourists planning to visit Himachal Pradesh should be aware of these seasonal closures and plan their travel accordingly. Locals are also being urged to avoid unnecessary travel in these regions to stay safe.

MUST READ: How 2024’s Most Talked-About Names And Terms Were Mispronounced