Rukmini Vasanth Deepfake Video: What Was In The Viral Clip That Led To 3 Arrests?

Rukmini Vasanth recently found herself at the centre of a deepfake controversy after AI-generated visuals claiming to show the actor began circulating on social media. According to reports, one of the widely shared clips showed a woman in a green bikini stepping into a swimming pool, with what appeared to be a professional photoshoot setup in the background. The visuals were presented online as being of Rukmini, but the actor categorically denied that they were genuine.

Rukmini said the images were AI-generated, fake and fabricated, and that they had no connection to her. She also warned people against sharing or engaging with the material.

Rukmini Vasanth Calls The Content Fake

In May, the Kantara: Chapter 1 actor addressed the controversy and said her team had discovered AI-generated images being circulated in her name. She described the creation and circulation of the manipulated material as a serious violation of privacy and said legal and cybercrime action was being initiated against those responsible. Rukmini also pointed out that AI-related abuse is not limited to actresses and can affect women more broadly.

She subsequently approached the Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police, leading to a formal investigation.

Three People Arrested In Rukmini Vasanth Deepfake Case

The case later moved from an online controversy to a police investigation. Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police arrested three people for allegedly creating and circulating AI-generated images and videos of Rukmini. Police also seized three mobile phones as part of the investigation. The accused were identified as Ravikumar, Chandrakanth and Ranjith.

The police investigation reportedly found that AI technology had been used to create the manipulated material. Earlier, authorities had also sought information from Meta regarding social-media accounts allegedly involved in circulating the content.

Rukmini Vasanth Deepfake Case Highlights Growing AI Abuse

The incident has once again raised concerns over the misuse of generative AI to create fabricated images and videos involving public figures. For Rukmini, the issue was not simply about a misleading viral post. She said the manipulated content violated her privacy and could damage her reputation. The actor, who rose to wider national attention with Sapta Sagaradaache Ello before appearing in Kantara: Chapter 1, is now set to feature in projects including Yash’s Toxic and Jr NTR’s Dragon.

The cybercrime investigation into the people accused of creating and circulating the fake material remains significant as authorities examine the wider digital trail.