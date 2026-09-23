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Home > Offbeat News > Rukmini Vasanth MMS Viral Video Case: 3 Arrested Over AI-Generated Objectionable Videos, What Police Found

Rukmini Vasanth MMS Viral Video Case: 3 Arrested Over AI-Generated Objectionable Videos, What Police Found

Actor Rukmini Vasanth filed a police complaint over allegedly morphed and AI generated objectionable images and videos circulating online. Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police arrested three suspects and seized three mobile phones as the investigation continues.

Rukmini Vasanth MMS Viral Video Case
Rukmini Vasanth MMS Viral Video Case

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 16:44 IST

Actress Rukmini Vasanth registered a complaint with the police about certain objectionable images and videos that had been morphed and created using AI technology, depicting the actress in an offensive manner. It is stated by the actor that the distribution of the material harmed her reputation and privacy and amounted to mental harassment.

It is mentioned that due to the complaint from the actress, the Cyber Crime Police Station, Bengaluru City, registered a case.

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Special Team Formed To Trace Those Behind The Content

Following the registration of Crime No. 36/2026, police constituted a special investigation team to identify the people allegedly involved in creating and circulating the objectionable material.

The case was registered under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Three People Arrested In Bengaluru

In the course of the inquiry, police were able to trace and arrest three suspects. These have been found to be Ravikumar, aged 24, who comes from Chilakamukhi village in the Bagalkot district; Chandrakanth, aged 33, who is staying in Kamakshipalya in Bengaluru but originally belongs to the Thirthahalli taluk in Shivamogga district; and Ranjith, aged 25, from Mahalakshmi Nagar, Bengaluru.

Three mobile phones that had allegedly been used for the commission of the offence were also recovered by the police.

What Will Happen Next?

The three suspects have been brought before the court. The police are investigating the case further.

Rukmini Vasanth’s Recent Film Appearance

Rukmini Vasanth was recently seen in Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty. The Kannada film received widespread attention and performed strongly at the box office. 

Also Read: Faridabad Viral Video Case: Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Woman With Leking Private MMS Videos — What Happened?

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Rukmini Vasanth MMS Viral Video Case: 3 Arrested Over AI-Generated Objectionable Videos, What Police Found

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Rukmini Vasanth MMS Viral Video Case: 3 Arrested Over AI-Generated Objectionable Videos, What Police Found

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Rukmini Vasanth MMS Viral Video Case: 3 Arrested Over AI-Generated Objectionable Videos, What Police Found

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Rukmini Vasanth MMS Viral Video Case: 3 Arrested Over AI-Generated Objectionable Videos, What Police Found
Rukmini Vasanth MMS Viral Video Case: 3 Arrested Over AI-Generated Objectionable Videos, What Police Found
Rukmini Vasanth MMS Viral Video Case: 3 Arrested Over AI-Generated Objectionable Videos, What Police Found
Rukmini Vasanth MMS Viral Video Case: 3 Arrested Over AI-Generated Objectionable Videos, What Police Found
Rukmini Vasanth MMS Viral Video Case: 3 Arrested Over AI-Generated Objectionable Videos, What Police Found

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