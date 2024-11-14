Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Russia Weighs In On P’nut The Squirrel’s Euthanasia, Drawing Controversial Comparison To Saddam Hussein

The euthanasia death of Peanut, the Internet-famous squirrel, has fueled a dangerous spate of attacks across the net, with rare international responses.

Russia Weighs In On P’nut The Squirrel’s Euthanasia, Drawing Controversial Comparison To Saddam Hussein

The euthanasia death of Peanut, the Internet-famous squirrel, has fueled a dangerous spate of attacks across the net, with rare international responses. Russia has joined the fray and while criticizing euthanasia as symbolic of the greater concerns over the U.S. foreign policy.

The Peanut Death Controversy

Late October saw the taking of Peanut, the Instagram powerhouse squirrel of half a million followers, from his owner, Mark Longo, at the behest of the New York State Environmental Conservation Department. The killing was reported by authorities as preventive for rabies contamination fears, but new details surfaced after public outcry, contradicting each other. As a riposte, Peanut was said to have been negative for rabies while being reported, hence adding fire to the flames of protests online.

Reaction of the Russian Officials on the Row

Russian officials weighed in with more unexpected relevance drawing an equivalence between killing the squirrel Peanut and the bigger American foreign policy. She acknowledged via Telegram that “It’s somewhat reminiscent of the entire American foreign policy.” While definitely viral-her state­ment is the international dimension in the debate about the death of a squirrel.

Skepticism of American Government Action

The case sent ripples of the issue of overreach by government as many were wondering if the government really had cause to make the seizure. On November 4, Elon Musk and Joe Rogan on a podcast presented their opinions as they called the seizure of Peanut from the owner who had kept the squirrel for seven years a move that the government did not have cause for.
Many think that the euthanizing of Peanut exemplified classic cases of overreach in government, when the state and bureaucracy confront citizen rights. The public cry, especially from the online campaigns, shows the incident as the representation of government intrusions into private life.

Peanut Scandal and Politics in the United States

In a bitter twist of fate, Peanut’s death even picked currency during the campaign at the White House. Even as the U.S. authorities declared that action had to be made to avoid the outbreak of rabies transmission, results of the tests that proved that Peanut was rabies-free only spurred more conspiracy theories and enraged an enormous crowd of people. Critics have argued that the action was not taken for health interest but for unwanted control by the state.

Another aspect of Russian election is comparison to Saddam Hussein’s Execution.

Zakharova also quoted George Lobushkin, former press secretary for Telegram founder Pavel Durov, who said that “It’s somewhat reminiscent of the story of Saddam Hussein.” And while making this comparison it says Saddam Hussein and Alexey Navalny have been hanged for political reasons with the same theme: the people are incapable of stopping the flow of government power.

Rehashing Pet Ownership Debate, Public Outrage

A family pet squirrel, Peanut, died September 12, after Ohio Department of Agriculture euthanized her to quarantine a group of squirrels. Her death has ignited anew the public debate over pet ownership and the rights of animal owners in the United States. The government was framed as acting out of precautionary duty, but since Peanut had been a family pet for seven years, it was all the more emotionally charged for owner Mark Longo and his online following that followed Peanut’s saga.

The Role of Social Media in the Outrage

This, of course, is part and parcel of how popular Peanut is on social media sites like Instagram, where he is followed by more than half a million people. The squirrel was more than a pet in the classical sense-this was an icon of internet celebrity, overshadowing old-fashioned notions of pet ownership. Thus, his death soon became both an animal rights issue and a viral moment on social media platforms.

Legacy of the Peanut Squirrel

As this controversy unfolds, one thing is clear: Peanut’s legacy will live on in internet lore. What started as just the story of a pet squirrel broke out into an international debate involving controversies over government control, the rights of pet owners, and the reach of social media to shape global conversations.

ALSO READ: Trump Plans Sweeping Pentagon Reorganization, Military Officers Set To Be Fired

Filed under

euthanasia P’nut the Squirrel russia Saddam Hussein
Advertisement

Also Read

E. Coli Outbreak Linked To McDonald’s Onions Sickens Over 100 People

E. Coli Outbreak Linked To McDonald’s Onions Sickens Over 100 People

Did You Know Denzel Washington Had A Same-Sex Kiss In Gladiator II? Actor Reveals Why It Was Cut

Did You Know Denzel Washington Had A Same-Sex Kiss In Gladiator II? Actor Reveals Why...

U.S. Pushes For New Diplomatic Proposal To Address Hezbollah-Israel Conflict

U.S. Pushes For New Diplomatic Proposal To Address Hezbollah-Israel Conflict

Protests Erupt In Paris Against Far-Right-Linked Pro-Israel Gala

Protests Erupt In Paris Against Far-Right-Linked Pro-Israel Gala

Planning To Watch Gladiator II? Here’s A Quick Recap Of Gladiator Starring Russell Crowe Before You Watch The New One

Planning To Watch Gladiator II? Here’s A Quick Recap Of Gladiator Starring Russell Crowe Before...

Entertainment

Did You Know Denzel Washington Had A Same-Sex Kiss In Gladiator II? Actor Reveals Why It Was Cut

Did You Know Denzel Washington Had A Same-Sex Kiss In Gladiator II? Actor Reveals Why

Planning To Watch Gladiator II? Here’s A Quick Recap Of Gladiator Starring Russell Crowe Before You Watch The New One

Planning To Watch Gladiator II? Here’s A Quick Recap Of Gladiator Starring Russell Crowe Before

Robbie Williams Played By CGI Monkey In Emotional New Trailer For Biopic

Robbie Williams Played By CGI Monkey In Emotional New Trailer For Biopic

Elon Musk Embraces ‘Goat-ed’ Makoto Shinkai Anime Masterpiece: A New MAGA Era Begins?

Elon Musk Embraces ‘Goat-ed’ Makoto Shinkai Anime Masterpiece: A New MAGA Era Begins?

From Song Jae-Rim To Shin Hae-Ri, Here’s A List Of Korean Celebrities Who Died In 2024

From Song Jae-Rim To Shin Hae-Ri, Here’s A List Of Korean Celebrities Who Died In

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Boucheron Unveils ‘Carte Blanche Or Bleu’ Exhibition in Beijing: Liquid Gold

Boucheron Unveils ‘Carte Blanche Or Bleu’ Exhibition in Beijing: Liquid Gold

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox