Russian man kills lover, cooks body parts after discovering she was transgender during sex

A Russian doctor has killed his 25-year-old lover after discovering that she was a transgender during sex, a media report said on Wednesday. The 27-year-old doctor then dismembered her body and then cooked some of the parts in her oven before flushing down the remains in the toilet. Mikhail Tikhonov was madly in love with Nina Surgutskaya. They had went out to Kursk on the night of the crime, and on returning to her flat, they started having sex, which is when he discovered that his lover was a transgender.

According to police, Tikhonov immediately strangled her on her bed and then to hide the murder, he cut her body into pieces. He then put some of the body parts in the oven while the rest he flushed down the toilet. Police have detained Tikhonov for further questioning. It was revealed to police that Tikhonov had cut her body in the bathroom. He took out her internal organs, chopped them into small pieces and threw them into the toilet. He also carved off the flesh and put it into the oven to get rid of the excess liquid, the metro.co.uk said. However, Tikhonov has denied that he was a cannibal. He also told police that he flushed the cooked organs down the toilet.

According to the report, Tikhonov stuffed the head and the limbs into a suitcase and took them to his flat. As he was in the process of disposing of the remaining body parts, police arrested him. The report said that Tikhonov had no time to get rid of the entire body parts as he was caught. He faces up to 20 years in jail if convicted for murder and mutilating the corpse.

