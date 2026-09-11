Sadhvi Prem Baisa Viral MMS: Who Was The Man In Leaked Bedroom Video, Internet Puzzled As Old Clip Resurfaces

Sadhvi Prem Baisa: A young Sadhvi Prem Baisa aged 25, preacher and storyteller from western part of Rajasthan, India, was found dead under mysterious conditions at the ashram she was running in Jodhpur, India, on January 28, 2026. She was taken by police to a hidden hospital, where she was declared dead upon reaching the facility in the presence of her father and associate. She was believed to have suffered from fever, which resulted in her receiving injection from a compounder right before dying. In addition to that, the health care professional was put under arrest and police seized his medical instruments.

Her unexpected demise triggered renewed interest in the Sadhvi Prem Baisa viral MMS scandal in July 2025. There was a video filmed at that time which resurfaced recently. It showed the Sadhvi kissing a man in a compromising situation in a room.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa viral MMS controversy and the man seen with her

Sadhvi Prem Baisa herself had explained that the man in the video was her father, Mahant Veeram Nath, who was also her guru at the ashram. She said the footage had been circulated out of context to damage her reputation. She also claimed it was part of a blackmail campaign in which someone demanded Rs 20 lakh to release the video.

The viral footage became an important part of the discussion around Sadhvi Prem Baisa, especially after her sudden death. Supporters have called for a detailed investigation into both the circumstances surrounding the video and the events leading up to her death.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa death raises questions over final hours

Another development added to the mystery. Several hours after Sadhvi Prem Baisa died, an obscure post appeared on her Instagram account. The post referred to her dedication to Sanatan Dharma and included a symbolic trial by fire, raising further questions about what she may have experienced in her final days.

Police are now examining activity linked to Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s phone and social media accounts. The investigation is also looking into the circumstances surrounding her illness, the injection given shortly before she collapsed and the healthcare worker who administered it.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa case remains under investigation

The arrest of the compounder and seizure of his medical equipment have added another layer to the case. Meanwhile, the resurfaced video and the earlier claim of a Rs 20 lakh blackmail demand continue to remain part of the wider controversy surrounding Sadhvi Prem Baisa.

Her death has brought about another level to the mystery behind the viral video, even as investigations into what transpired during her last moments are ongoing by the police.

Also Read: Gungun Gupta Viral Video: Delhi-Based Social Media Star’s Old 18-Second Leaked Private Video Call Resurfaces, All You Need To Know