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Home > Offbeat News > Sajal Malik Viral Leaked MMS: The Old Pakistan TikToker Controversy That Still Grabs Attention

Sajal Malik Viral Leaked MMS: The Old Pakistan TikToker Controversy That Still Grabs Attention

A video allegedly linked to Pakistani TikToker Sajal Malik went viral online, sparking a major debate. Malik later denied the clip was hers and urged people not to circulate it.

Sajal Malik Viral Leaked MMS: The Old Pakistan TikToker Controversy That Still Grabs Attention

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-09-25 18:16 IST

Pakistani TikToker and social media personality Sajal Malik recently found herself at the centre of a viral video controversy. An intimate video allegedly linked to the influencer spread rapidly across social media, triggering intense reactions from users.

The clip was widely shared with claims that the woman shown in it was Sajal Malik. However, her identity in the video was initially unverified. Several reports also questioned whether the footage was genuine. The controversy soon turned into a heated debate online. While some users criticised Malik, others questioned the authenticity of the footage and called for people to stop sharing it.

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Sajal Malik Says Viral Video Is Fake

The controversy took another turn after Sajal Malik addressed the allegations. She denied that the video belonged to her and urged people not to circulate clips attaching her name to them.

“These fake clips are haunting me mentally,” Malik said, according to media reports. A Pakistani report also said an investigation concluded that the woman seen in the circulating video was not Sajal Malik. The claim, however, emerged amid a wider social media storm in which the footage had already been repeatedly shared.

Who Is Sajal Malik?

Sajal Malik is a Pakistani TikTok personality and media figure. She is also known for her work as a host, model and anchor. Before the controversy, she had built a sizeable audience on social media. Reports at the time said she had more than 176,000 followers on TikTok along with millions of likes.

Sajal Malik Is Not The First

The controversy also brought attention to similar cases involving Pakistani social media personalities. Influencers Minahil Malik and Imsha Rehman had previously faced controversies involving alleged private videos. Rehman said the incident had a severe impact on her life and maintained that the video was fake. Minahil Malik also approached Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency over a video she said was fabricated.

The Sajal Malik case has once again raised questions about privacy, fake videos and the rapid spread of unverified content online.

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Sajal Malik Viral Leaked MMS: The Old Pakistan TikToker Controversy That Still Grabs Attention
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Sajal Malik Viral Leaked MMS: The Old Pakistan TikToker Controversy That Still Grabs Attention

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Sajal Malik Viral Leaked MMS: The Old Pakistan TikToker Controversy That Still Grabs Attention

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Sajal Malik Viral Leaked MMS: The Old Pakistan TikToker Controversy That Still Grabs Attention
Sajal Malik Viral Leaked MMS: The Old Pakistan TikToker Controversy That Still Grabs Attention
Sajal Malik Viral Leaked MMS: The Old Pakistan TikToker Controversy That Still Grabs Attention
Sajal Malik Viral Leaked MMS: The Old Pakistan TikToker Controversy That Still Grabs Attention
Sajal Malik Viral Leaked MMS: The Old Pakistan TikToker Controversy That Still Grabs Attention

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