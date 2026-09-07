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Home > Offbeat News > Sajal Malik Viral MMS: What Happened After The Pakistani TikToker Was Linked To An Alleged Video Leak?

Sajal Malik Viral MMS: What Happened After The Pakistani TikToker Was Linked To An Alleged Video Leak?

Sajal Malik was linked to an alleged private video that went viral in 2025, but the Pakistani TikToker later denied being the woman in the clip and approached the FIA.

Sajal Malik Viral MMS (Image: Instagram)
Sajal Malik Viral MMS (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-07 18:32 IST

Sajal Malik Viral MMS:  Pakistani TikTok star Sajal Malik found herself at the centre of a major online controversy in April 2025 after an alleged private video began circulating across social media platforms.

The clip was widely shared with claims that the woman seen in it was Sajal, triggering intense discussion around the influencer. However, the identity of the person in the video was never independently established. As speculation grew, Sajal eventually broke her silence and strongly denied being the woman in the viral clip.

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What Happened In The Sajal Malik Viral MMS Controversy?

The controversy erupted around April 2025 when a short video began spreading online with Sajal Malik’s name attached to it. Several social media users immediately linked the footage to the Pakistani TikToker, while others questioned whether the clip was authentic at all.

The controversy quickly gained traction beyond Pakistan, with Sajal’s name appearing alongside searches for the alleged “MMS” and viral video. Early reports noted that she had not immediately responded, which further fuelled speculation online.

What Did Sajal Malik Say About The Viral Video?

Sajal later publicly denied any connection to the footage. Speaking to Pakistani media, she described the clips being circulated in her name as fake and said the controversy had taken a serious mental toll on her.

She also criticised sections of the media for linking her identity to the video without proper verification and urged people to stop sharing the footage using her name. Sajal maintained that she had done nothing wrong and questioned why she should be expected to defend herself over content she said had nothing to do with her.

Did Sajal Malik Take Legal Action?

Yes. Sajal said she approached Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over the controversy. She reportedly lodged a formal complaint asking authorities to investigate the origin and circulation of the clip.

The TikToker also claimed that attaching her name to the footage was a deliberate attempt to damage her reputation. Her response shifted the conversation around the controversy from speculation over the video to questions about misinformation, online harassment and the ease with which private or fabricated content can be associated with public figures.

Who Is Sajal Malik?

Before the viral-video controversy, Sajal Malik had already built a sizeable following in Pakistan’s social-media space. She became known particularly for street interviews, lifestyle videos and content around trending topics and social issues.

At the time the controversy erupted, reports credited her with more than 176,000 followers and over two million likes on TikTok. Her candid street interactions and short-form videos had helped her develop a recognisable online identity before the alleged MMS row pushed her name into a much wider conversation.

Was The Viral Video Actually Sajal Malik’s?

There has been no independently verified evidence establishing that Sajal Malik was the woman shown in the viral footage. Sajal herself categorically denied the claim, called the video fake and sought an investigation through the FIA.

Her case also came amid a string of similar controversies involving Pakistani female influencers, where alleged private clips, fake videos and disputed footage have repeatedly spread online. For Sajal, what began as a viral claim eventually became a battle to distance her identity from footage she insists was never hers.

ALSO READ: Radhika Apte Viral Video: What Was The Controversial Clip That Went Viral And Had Anurag Kashyap Filing An FIR?

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Sajal Malik Viral MMS: What Happened After The Pakistani TikToker Was Linked To An Alleged Video Leak?
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Sajal Malik Viral MMS: What Happened After The Pakistani TikToker Was Linked To An Alleged Video Leak?
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