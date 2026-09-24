Salman Khan’s Angry Reaction Caught On Camera: What Triggered The Heated Moment With Paparazzi? WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Salman Khan is back as the host of Bigg Boss 20, but a video from the show’s sets has caught attention for an entirely different reason. The actor was seen getting visibly irritated while interacting with paparazzi ahead of the show’s grand premiere in September.

In the video, Salman can be seen posing for photographers in his cowboy-inspired look. However, he appears to object to the photographers being too close to the stage and asks them to maintain some distance. The situation becomes tense when he is asked to pose for more photographs.

Salman Khan Asks Paparazzi To Maintain Distance

According to the footage reported by multiple outlets, Salman tells the photographers, “Yeh mera kaam nahi hai. Mujhe camera ke aage aane ki koi zarurat nahi hai.” The remark was made while he was addressing requests related to posing for photographs.

The actor then continues to interact with the paparazzi, but appears frustrated when they ask him for more pictures. He is heard repeating, “Photos, photos, photos,” towards the end of the clip.

What Triggered Salman Khan’s Reaction?

The available footage indicates that the immediate issue was the repeated requests for photographs and the photographers’ proximity to the stage. Salman had already asked them to keep their distance before the exchange became more tense. Importantly, the video does not show a physical confrontation between Salman and the paparazzi. Despite appearing irritated, the actor continued posing for the photographers and also gave them opportunities to capture different shots. Hindustan Times reported that he even posed for selfies while the team was working against time.

Salman Khan’s Cowboy Look For Bigg Boss 20 Premiere

The interaction took place while Salman was shooting for the Bigg Boss 20 premiere. For the occasion, the actor opted for a Western-inspired look featuring dark blue denim, a fitted black T-shirt, a brown vest and a black-and-brown cowboy hat. Earlier, behind-the-scenes footage from the sets had also shown Salman posing for photographers and asking them to maintain a distance. Other clips showed him interacting with the show’s crew after the photo session.

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere And Salman Khan’s Return

The incident came just before Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6, with Salman returning as the show’s host for its milestone season. The season introduced a new house design and a fresh set of contestants, while the show continued its television and streaming run on Colors TV and JioHotstar. The viral clip has since added another talking point to the pre-premiere buzz around Salman and Bigg Boss 20, with viewers focusing on his candid reaction to the paparazzi.