Samiya Hijab Viral Leaked MMS Video Resurfaces: What Was Behind The Clip That Took The Internet By Storm?

Pakistani social media influencer Samiya Hijab has found herself at the centre of a viral online controversy after an alleged private video surfaced on social media. The video has reportedly been widely circulated across social media platforms. However, its authenticity has not been independently established.

Samiya has strongly denied being the woman shown in the footage. She has also claimed that the video was created using artificial intelligence and was allegedly circulated to damage her reputation. The controversy has once again raised concerns over privacy, deepfakes and the misuse of social media against public figures.

Samiya Hijab Denies Viral Video Allegations

In a video message addressed to her followers, Samiya rejected the claims surrounding the footage.

She said, “I have absolutely no connection to this video. It’s fake, and it was made with AI technology.”

The influencer also alleged that her former boyfriend was behind the circulation of the video. However, these allegations have not been independently verified. There is also no confirmed evidence establishing who created or circulated the footage. Samiya has maintained that the woman shown in the alleged video is not her.

Samiya Hijab Viral Leaked MMS Video: Influencer Claims Attempt To Damage Her Reputation

Samiya said the controversy was affecting her reputation and personal life. In her message to followers, she reportedly said, “I’m not that kind of girl. My character is being dragged through the mud.”

She further alleged that the video was being used as part of an attempt to defame her online.

The controversy has triggered a wave of reactions on social media. Some users have expressed support for the influencer, while others have questioned the claims surrounding the video. Importantly, social media speculation cannot establish whether the footage is genuine or manipulated.

Samiya Hijab Viral Leaked MMS Video: Deepfake Claims Put AI Misuse In Focus

Samiya’s claim that artificial intelligence was used to create the alleged video has added another layer to the controversy. AI-generated and manipulated content has become a growing concern worldwide. Such technology can be used to create realistic-looking images and videos involving people who may have had no connection to the original material.

For influencers and public figures, the problem can become particularly serious when manipulated content is rapidly shared online. Once such material goes viral, removing every copy can be extremely difficult.

Samiya Says She Will Take Legal Action

Samiya has also indicated that she plans to pursue legal action over the controversy. She appealed to her followers not to believe or share unverified material. She also said she would approach Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and relevant cybercrime authorities.

“I’m taking legal action. This is a deliberate attempt to destroy my character,” she said.

In another appeal, Samiya reportedly added, “I will take this matter up legally. Those responsible for defaming me and leaking the video will have to answer in court.”

What Is Known About The Samiya Hijab Video Controversy?

However, there is still one major question that has not yet been resolved: Is the viral video legitimate or tampered with using deepfake? Samiya has firmly stated that she had nothing to do with the video and that the technology of artificial intelligence was used to make it. Her allegation that her ex-boyfriend created it is also an unverified claim.

This scandal has sparked a debate about online privacy and cyberbullying, but at this point, viewers must refrain from spreading allegedly private information on social media.