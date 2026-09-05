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Home > Offbeat News > Samra Chaudhry Viral MMS: Old Intimate Videos Resurface Online, Here’s What We Know

Samra Chaudhry Viral MMS: Old Intimate Videos Resurface Online, Here’s What We Know

Samra Chaudhry viral video claims resurface online, reviving a 2019 privacy breach. The alleged clips remain unverified amid fresh concerns over private leaks.

Samra Chaudhry viral video claims resurface, remain unverified (Image: X)
Samra Chaudhry viral video claims resurface, remain unverified (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 09:29 IST

Videos allegedly leaked pertaining to Pakistani model Samra Chaudhry are back on the internet, reviving the interest that was created because of the privacy scandal surrounding the Pakistani model in August 2026 due to the first incident that had occurred in 2019. It has been alleged that three videos were allegedly leaked through social media channels and were reportedly filmed in 2019.

It should be noted that Chaudhry, who has been associated with the modeling and advertising industry in Pakistan, has been in limelight before when similar material surfaced online. It was alleged that this footage was filmed at a hotel in Lahore and that a group hacked into the celebrities’ phones and leaked the footage.

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Samra Chaudhry viral video claims resurface years after 2019 controversy

The latest Samra Chaudhry viral video reports have appeared against the backdrop of several similar incidents involving Pakistani public figures. The claims have again raised concerns over how private material involving celebrities can resurface years after an alleged breach.

In 2019, reports cited by Gulf News and other outlets said a gang was allegedly targeting celebrities by hacking their phones and leaking private photographs and videos. Some of the material was reportedly sold to international pornography websites.

Samra Chaudhry viral video case echoes Rabi Pirzada scandal

The Samra Chaudhry viral video controversy has also been compared with the case of Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada, whose private photographs and videos were leaked in 2019. Pirzada later said her old phone, which contained the material, had been sold before the content was hacked and circulated without her consent.

The incident had a major impact on Pirzada, who subsequently stepped away from the entertainment industry.

Samra Chaudhry viral video raises fresh privacy concerns

The Samra Chaudhry viral video reports are part of a wider series of alleged privacy breaches involving Pakistani influencers. Before these latest claims, private videos allegedly linked to Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman, Mathira Khan and Kanwal Aftab had also circulated online.

The Samra Chaudhry viral video claims should therefore be treated cautiously because the authenticity of the material has not been independently established. The renewed circulation also highlights how alleged private leaks can continue to resurface years after the original reports.

Also Read: Alina Amir Viral MMS: The 5-Minute Video That Took Internet By Storm, All You Need To Know    

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Samra Chaudhry Viral MMS: Old Intimate Videos Resurface Online, Here’s What We Know
Tags: pakistani actressSamra Chaudhry viral videoviral mmsviral video

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Samra Chaudhry Viral MMS: Old Intimate Videos Resurface Online, Here’s What We Know

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Samra Chaudhry Viral MMS: Old Intimate Videos Resurface Online, Here’s What We Know
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