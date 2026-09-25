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Home > Offbeat News > Sana Khan Viral MMS Claim: How An Old Film Photo Was Falsely Linked To Her Honeymoon

Sana Khan Viral MMS Claim: How An Old Film Photo Was Falsely Linked To Her Honeymoon

Sana Khan has been at the centre of several misleading viral claims over the years. One widely circulated post falsely presented an old still from her 2016 film Wajah Tum Ho as a private honeymoon photograph, while another manipulated social media post altered a genuine pregnancy announcement.

Sana Khan (Photo: X)
Sana Khan (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 21:20 IST

Sana Khan has largely stayed away from the entertainment industry since announcing her decision to quit showbiz in 2020. But even after stepping away from films and television, the actor has repeatedly found herself at the centre of viral social media claims.

One of the most widely circulated incidents involved photographs that were falsely presented as Sana Khan’s private honeymoon pictures. Fact-checks later established that one of the images had actually been taken from her 2016 film Wajah Tum Ho.

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Sana Khan’s viral ‘nude photo’ claim was misleading

In December 2020, shortly after Sana married Mufti Anas Saiyad, a collage began circulating online claiming that her husband had shared private or “nude” photographs from their honeymoon. However, a fact-check by Times Fact Check found that two of the three images in the viral collage were old. One photograph came from Wajah Tum Ho, while another had been taken during a photoshoot in 2017. Only one of the images was actually from Sana and Anas’ honeymoon. 

India Today’s fact-check also traced the supposedly private image back to Wajah Tum Ho. The picture appeared in the film’s title song, which was released in 2016, several years before Sana’s marriage.  The claim was therefore misleading, with an old film still being presented alongside genuine honeymoon photographs to create a false impression.

Sana Khan has faced other misleading viral claims

This was not the only time Sana’s name was attached to misleading online content. In 2023, a morphed screenshot of a Dainik Jagran Instagram post circulated with a fabricated caption about Sana’s pregnancy and her husband. Alt News found that the original post had a completely different caption and that the viral version had been digitally altered.

Sana also publicly spoke in January 2021 about negative videos being made about her and people repeatedly bringing up her past after she had left the entertainment industry.

From Bigg Boss 6 to leaving showbiz

Sana became widely known to television audiences after appearing on Bigg Boss 6 in 2012. Around the same period, an intimate video featuring her was reported as having gone viral. However, contemporary reporting identified the footage as scenes from her earlier film Yehi Hai High Society, rather than a newly leaked private recording.  In October 2020, Sana announced that she was leaving the entertainment industry. She subsequently married Anas Saiyad in November that year.

The repeated circulation of old photographs, edited screenshots and out-of-context footage highlights how easily celebrity images can be repackaged online as new or private material.

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Sana Khan Viral MMS Claim: How An Old Film Photo Was Falsely Linked To Her Honeymoon
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Sana Khan Viral MMS Claim: How An Old Film Photo Was Falsely Linked To Her Honeymoon

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Sana Khan Viral MMS Claim: How An Old Film Photo Was Falsely Linked To Her Honeymoon
Sana Khan Viral MMS Claim: How An Old Film Photo Was Falsely Linked To Her Honeymoon
Sana Khan Viral MMS Claim: How An Old Film Photo Was Falsely Linked To Her Honeymoon
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