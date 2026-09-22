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Home > Offbeat News > Sania Mirza MMS Video ‘Leaked’ Online in 2006: What Was Behind the Mysterious 12-Minute Viral Clip?

Sania Mirza MMS Video ‘Leaked’ Online in 2006: What Was Behind the Mysterious 12-Minute Viral Clip?

A 2006 MMS clip featuring a woman who resembled tennis star Sania Mirza began circulating online and in Mumbai, triggering a Christmas-season frenzy and claims over her identity.

Sania Mirza (Photo: Instagram)
Sania Mirza (Photo: Instagram)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 16:46 IST

In December 2006, an MMS clip allegedly featuring a lookalike of tennis star Sania Mirza began circulating in Mumbai and online. The clip quickly attracted attention during the Christmas season.

At the time, the video was being forwarded among college students as a Christmas and early New Year “gift”. Reports said the 12-minute clip showed a woman who closely resembled Sania Mirza. The woman was seen walking through a wooded area with a man. A third person appeared to be filming the pair.

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Was The Woman Really Sania Mirza?

The biggest question surrounding the clip was the identity of the woman. The video featured a woman wearing a nose ring and clothes similar to those described in reports about the clip. However, there was no confirmation that she was actually Sania Mirza.

The name used in the clip also raised questions. A caption reportedly identified the woman as “Sania Mirsa” rather than “Sania Mirza”. The clip also carried a Telugu logo near the top, adding another layer of mystery around its origin.

Some people who had watched the video claimed that producing a manipulated clip of that length would be difficult. Others believed the woman had simply been selected because she looked similar to the tennis player.

MMS Became A Christmas-Era Internet Sensation

The clip reportedly first began circulating around the first week of December 2006. Its reach increased sharply around Christmas. At a time when MMS forwards were becoming a growing internet and mobile-phone trend, such clips could spread rapidly through personal networks.

Reports also claimed that websites were offering the video for download to “premium” users for around US$20-30, or roughly Rs 950-1,400 at the time. The incident reflected how quickly a rumoured celebrity MMS could become an online sensation even without verification.

Sania Mirza’s Management Responded

Sania Mirza’s management firm, Globosport, said it was not aware of the MMS when contacted. The company said it would comment only after seeing the clip. The 2006 episode remains an example of how celebrity lookalikes, unverified claims and early internet sharing could combine to create a major online buzz almost overnight.

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Sania Mirza MMS Video ‘Leaked’ Online in 2006: What Was Behind the Mysterious 12-Minute Viral Clip?
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Sania Mirza MMS Video ‘Leaked’ Online in 2006: What Was Behind the Mysterious 12-Minute Viral Clip?

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Sania Mirza MMS Video ‘Leaked’ Online in 2006: What Was Behind the Mysterious 12-Minute Viral Clip?

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Sania Mirza MMS Video ‘Leaked’ Online in 2006: What Was Behind the Mysterious 12-Minute Viral Clip?
Sania Mirza MMS Video ‘Leaked’ Online in 2006: What Was Behind the Mysterious 12-Minute Viral Clip?
Sania Mirza MMS Video ‘Leaked’ Online in 2006: What Was Behind the Mysterious 12-Minute Viral Clip?
Sania Mirza MMS Video ‘Leaked’ Online in 2006: What Was Behind the Mysterious 12-Minute Viral Clip?
Sania Mirza MMS Video ‘Leaked’ Online in 2006: What Was Behind the Mysterious 12-Minute Viral Clip?

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