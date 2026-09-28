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Home > Offbeat News > Sania Mirza MMS: What Was In The 12-Minute Video Of Indian Tennis Star That Leaked In 2006?

Sania Mirza MMS: What Was In The 12-Minute Video Of Indian Tennis Star That Leaked In 2006?

An alleged 2006 Sania Mirza MMS clip featuring a lookalike sparked widespread buzz during Christmas, raising questions over the woman’s identity and the video’s authenticity.

Sania Mirza Lookalike MMS Clip Sparked Buzz In 2006 (Image: Instagram)
Sania Mirza Lookalike MMS Clip Sparked Buzz In 2006 (Image: Instagram)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-28 15:11 IST

An alleged Sania Mirza MMS clip began circulating in Mumbai and online in December 2006, drawing attention during the Christmas season. The 12-minute video was reportedly forwarded among college students as a Christmas and early New Year “gift”. It showed a woman who closely resembled tennis star Sania Mirza walking through a wooded area with a man, while a third person appeared to film them. However, there was never confirmation that the woman was actually Sania Mirza.

Sania Mirza MMS raises questions over woman’s identity

The woman in the Sania Mirza MMS was reportedly wearing a nose ring and clothes similar to those described in reports about the clip. Another detail added to the mystery was a caption identifying her as “Sania Mirsa” rather than “Sania Mirza”. A Telugu logo was also visible near the top of the video.

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Some viewers claimed that creating a manipulated video of around 12 minutes would have been difficult. Others believed the woman was simply a lookalike chosen because of her resemblance to the tennis player.

Sania Mirza MMS spreads rapidly during Christmas season

The clip reportedly started circulating during the first week of December 2006, before its reach grew sharply around Christmas. At the time, MMS forwards were becoming a growing mobile-phone and internet trend, allowing unverified celebrity-related clips to spread quickly through personal networks.

Reports also claimed that some websites offered the Sania Mirza MMS for download to “premium” users for about US$20-30, or roughly Rs 950-1,400 at the time. The episode showed how quickly a rumoured celebrity clip could become an internet sensation despite questions over its authenticity.

Sania Mirza MMS prompts response from management

Sania Mirza’s management firm, Globosport, said it was not aware of the clip when contacted. The company said it would comment only after seeing the video.

The Sania Mirza MMS episode remains a notable example of the early internet era, when celebrity lookalikes, unverified claims and rapidly forwarded mobile content could create widespread buzz almost overnight, even without confirmation of the person’s identity.

Also Read: Nisha Guragain Viral MMS: What Happened To The Leaked Video Of TikTok Star That Sent Her Name Trending?    

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Sania Mirza MMS: What Was In The 12-Minute Video Of Indian Tennis Star That Leaked In 2006?
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Sania Mirza MMS: What Was In The 12-Minute Video Of Indian Tennis Star That Leaked In 2006?
Sania Mirza MMS: What Was In The 12-Minute Video Of Indian Tennis Star That Leaked In 2006?
Sania Mirza MMS: What Was In The 12-Minute Video Of Indian Tennis Star That Leaked In 2006?
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Sania Mirza MMS: What Was In The 12-Minute Video Of Indian Tennis Star That Leaked In 2006?

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