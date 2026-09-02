LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Sara Baloch Viral MMS: Here Is The Truth Behind ‘Watch Full Video’ Links

Sara Baloch Viral MMS: Here Is The Truth Behind ‘Watch Full Video’ Links

Sara Baloch Viral MMS links are a scam using the influencer’s name and photos. Know how fake links work and why users should avoid clicking them.

Sara Baloch Viral MMS Links Exposed As Online Scam Alert (Images: X)
Sara Baloch Viral MMS Links Exposed As Online Scam Alert (Images: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-02 08:45 IST

Several posts which claim to have a Sara Baloch Viral MMS are currently doing the rounds on the internet. However, the links in question belong to a scam and have nothing to do with any leaked video by the Pakistani lifestyle influencer. Cyber criminals are using the name and images of Sara Baloch with deceptive titles to bait users into clicking on them. Such scams are common in cases of so-called viral videos including the Assam viral video scam, where people’s curiosity is exploited to click on suspicious links.

Sara Baloch Viral MMS posts spreading on the internet

Sara Baloch is a lifestyle influencer from Balochistan, Pakistan who regularly uploads videos regarding rural life in her home province. There is no leaked video that exists of her under the name of a Sara Baloch Viral MMS post.

You Might Be Interested In

The issue is particularly concerning because Sara Baloch had earlier faced a real incident involving a forced video. As per reports, three people stopped her while she was making content and recorded her by force. They later demanded money from her and, after she refused to pay, allegedly tried to blackmail her by sharing parts of the recording on WhatsApp.

Sara Baloch Viral MMS scam follows earlier blackmail case

Sara Baloch reportedly lodged a police complaint over the incident. The three accused were later arrested. Cybercriminals are now using her name again, this time attaching fake Sara Baloch Viral MMS links to posts designed to look genuine.

Such posts often use blurry pictures and lines such as “watch the viral video” or “watch the full video here.” Clicking these links can take users through multiple malicious websites. In some cases, malware may be downloaded, while fake login pages can be used to steal private information and passwords.

Sara Baloch Viral MMS links can put users at risk

Cyber specialists believe Sara Baloch is a victim in the latest scam, while users are being targeted through her name. People should not click on or forward an unverified Sara Baloch Viral MMS link simply because it is trending.

Sara Baloch Viral MMS: what users should do

Any suspicious link should be avoided and reported instead of being shared further. The Sara Baloch Viral MMS scam shows how cybercriminals can turn a person’s name and a trending topic into a tool for spreading malicious links and targeting unsuspecting users.

Also Read: What Was The 2013 Delhi Metro MMS Leak; What Happened To The CCTV Footage?    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sara Baloch Viral MMS: Here Is The Truth Behind ‘Watch Full Video’ Links
Tags: latest newsviral mmsviral video

RELATED News

Tamanna Baloch Viral MMS Claims: Who Is The Pakistani Influencer And What’s The Truth?

“I’m 63, Do You Want My Na**d Photos?” How Seema Anand Hit Back After AI Deepfake Images Went Viral

Hareem Shah Viral MMS Video: The Alleged Leak That Took Social Media by Storm

Mallika Sherawat MMS Scandal: Was Her Private Video Really Leaked? The Truth Behind The Controversy

Janmashtami 2026: September 4 Or 5? Know The Correct Date, History, Significance And Puja Muhurat

LATEST NEWS

Inside Bigg Boss’ Dark Secrets: Divya Agarwal Reveals What Really Happens Inside The House, From Coffee Rules To Bathroom Privacy

Bombay Creamery Ice Cream: What Is Reliance’s New Brand, What Does It Cost And Where Is It Available?

Krunal Pandya Breaks Silence After India Snub for Afghanistan T20Is, Shares Emotional Instagram Message

Delhi-NCR Weather Update, September 2: More Rain Ahead As IMD Forecasts Showers for Next 4 Days

Swara Bhasker Reveals What About Padmaavat’s Jauhar Scene Triggered Her Open Letter: ‘Is Rape The End Of…’

Sara Baloch Viral MMS: Here Is The Truth Behind ‘Watch Full Video’ Links

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Aaqib Javed Warns Action Against Imam-ul-Haq, Backs Major Squad Changes After Series Defeat

Transgender Group Attacks UP Teen, Slashes His Private Parts With Blade; Two Arrested

Oil Prices Rise For Third Session: US-Iran Strikes Deepen Hormuz Risks; Brent Above $95, WTI Over $91

Enzo Fernandez Transfer News: Argentine Star Matches Premier League Record | Check Top 5 EPL Transfer Fees of All-Time

Sara Baloch Viral MMS: Here Is The Truth Behind ‘Watch Full Video’ Links

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sara Baloch Viral MMS: Here Is The Truth Behind ‘Watch Full Video’ Links

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sara Baloch Viral MMS: Here Is The Truth Behind ‘Watch Full Video’ Links
Sara Baloch Viral MMS: Here Is The Truth Behind ‘Watch Full Video’ Links
Sara Baloch Viral MMS: Here Is The Truth Behind ‘Watch Full Video’ Links
Sara Baloch Viral MMS: Here Is The Truth Behind ‘Watch Full Video’ Links

QUICK LINKS