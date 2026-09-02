Sara Baloch Viral MMS: Here Is The Truth Behind ‘Watch Full Video’ Links

Several posts which claim to have a Sara Baloch Viral MMS are currently doing the rounds on the internet. However, the links in question belong to a scam and have nothing to do with any leaked video by the Pakistani lifestyle influencer. Cyber criminals are using the name and images of Sara Baloch with deceptive titles to bait users into clicking on them. Such scams are common in cases of so-called viral videos including the Assam viral video scam, where people’s curiosity is exploited to click on suspicious links.

Sara Baloch Viral MMS posts spreading on the internet

Sara Baloch is a lifestyle influencer from Balochistan, Pakistan who regularly uploads videos regarding rural life in her home province. There is no leaked video that exists of her under the name of a Sara Baloch Viral MMS post.

The issue is particularly concerning because Sara Baloch had earlier faced a real incident involving a forced video. As per reports, three people stopped her while she was making content and recorded her by force. They later demanded money from her and, after she refused to pay, allegedly tried to blackmail her by sharing parts of the recording on WhatsApp.

Sara Baloch Viral MMS scam follows earlier blackmail case

Sara Baloch reportedly lodged a police complaint over the incident. The three accused were later arrested. Cybercriminals are now using her name again, this time attaching fake Sara Baloch Viral MMS links to posts designed to look genuine.

Such posts often use blurry pictures and lines such as “watch the viral video” or “watch the full video here.” Clicking these links can take users through multiple malicious websites. In some cases, malware may be downloaded, while fake login pages can be used to steal private information and passwords.

Sara Baloch Viral MMS links can put users at risk

Cyber specialists believe Sara Baloch is a victim in the latest scam, while users are being targeted through her name. People should not click on or forward an unverified Sara Baloch Viral MMS link simply because it is trending.

Sara Baloch Viral MMS: what users should do

Any suspicious link should be avoided and reported instead of being shared further. The Sara Baloch Viral MMS scam shows how cybercriminals can turn a person’s name and a trending topic into a tool for spreading malicious links and targeting unsuspecting users.

Also Read: What Was The 2013 Delhi Metro MMS Leak; What Happened To The CCTV Footage?