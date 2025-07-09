Sara Tendulkar’s Swiss Getaway: Workation In Zurich Combines Business And Fun

Zurich is a really pretty city with nice views and lots of cool places for work. Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar went there recently. She had a great time working and also enjoying the city.

Sara’s Zurich Pictures on Instagram

Sara shared lots of pictures and videos on Instagram. First, she showed a calm river called the Limmat. Then, she posted some photos with her friends. One picture was taken in a club where she was with her friends having fun.

She also showed a paper about a special programme called the Julius Baer Young Partner Programme that happened from June 29 to July 5. There were selfies, pictures of her friends playing pool, and even an empty classroom.

Seeing the City While Working

Sara didn’t just work, she also enjoyed the city. She shared a photo of a street musician playing the accordion. It looked like she was having fun exploring while also attending the programme.

At the end, she posted a video of her and her friends lip-syncing to the song “Your Love Is My Drug.” It was a fun and relaxed moment.

Sara’s Message: Work and Fun Can Go Together

In her caption, Sara said, “A little bit of bizniz & a little bit of pleasure with @bankjuliusbaer. Swipe to the end for my favourite video.” This shows she enjoyed both working and having fun on her trip.

Sara’s trip shows that you can work and enjoy yourself at the same time. It’s a cool example for anyone who wants to mix work and travel.

On the personal front, Sara Tendulkar is rumoured to be dating India’s Test team captain Shubman Gill. She has been spotted with him multiple times; however, they have never made it official.

