Sawan 2025: Why Is This Month Devoted To Lord Shiva And How Can One Bring Prosperity To Ones Life?

The sacred month of Sawan, starts from 11th July, 2025-9th August,2025 according to the Hindu calendar. This month is considered auspicious for worshipping Lord Shiva, observing fasts and rituals as it is believed that ‘Bholenath’ will come down to Earth and will remove all the sorrows of his devotees.

According to the Hindu mythology, Mondays are associated with Lord Shiva, therefore the four Mondays of this month is also called ‘Sawan Somwar.’ On this day the devotees- observe fasts, offer water, milk, bel leaves, and dhatura flowers on the Shivling. They also recite – Shiv Chalisa, Rudrashtak or the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra and other hymns.

The Story behind the Auspicious Month – Sawan

This sacred month signifies how Lord Shiva saved the universe by consuming the poison in this month.

This story stems from the Samudra Manthan – Churning of the Ocean. In this all the gods and demons churned the cosmic ocean obtain nectar of immortality (amrita). There were a total of 14 things that emerged out of this churning, one of which was a poison called Halahala, which was believed to destroy the universe. So, Lord Shiva decided to drink the poison to save the universe.

Goddess Parvati immediately held his throat, to prevent the poison from spreading through his body. This in turn, turned his throat blue, this lead to him being called “Neelkanth.” While the devotees and gods offered him water from the Holy Ganga along with herbs, to soothe and cool down his body.

It is said that fasting on all Mondays of this month is not important, even if it is kept on the first and last Monday of the Sawan Month, you will receive Lord Shiva’s blessings.

Auspicious timings of the first ‘Sawan Somwar’

Brahma Muhurat – 4:16 AM to 5:04 AM

Abhijit Muhurat – 11:59 AM to 12:55 PM

Amrit Kaal – 11:21 PM (14th July) to 12:55 AM (15th July)

Best time for Puja – 11:38 AM to 12:32 PM

Many devotes observe ‘solah somwaar’ or 16 Mondays. And all ‘mangalwars’ or Tuesdays in this month are dedicated to Goddess Parvati. Fasting on Tuesdays during this month is considered to be Mangala Gauri Vrat.

Before the Sawan Mahina starts, bring hoke these six holy items to maximize the prosperity and joy in life.

Gauri Shankar Rudraksha – Unlock Divine Harmony

This is considered to be the manifestation of the celestial blessing in its physical form. These holy beads are the connected and they represent the marriage between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, as they are considered the perfect balance of masculine and feminine energy.

To guarantee the spiritual awakening, emotional healing, and harmony in relationships, one can either wear it or keep it in the house. It is believed to bring families together, strengthen affection, and break out conflicts.

All those looking for stability, calm or a closer spiritual connection, then get this Rudraksha today.

Pure Copper Kalash- Channel Divine Energy Daily

This kalash is designed for Jal Abhishek, a ritual water offering. It is believed to sharpen your aspirations and grounds divine energy in your environment. If the kalash, filled with water, is used every day it provides – spiritual purification, health advantages and energetic protection.

This is merely a ceremonial item, it becomes a channel between you and Lord Shiva, enhancing the efficacy of every gift to Lord Shiva.

Silver Bel Patra – Offer Eternal Devotion

This is the emblem of constant loyalty. While fresh bel leaves are customary, silver bel patra, provides a timeless approach to glorify Lord Shiva. If you put it on your Shivling daily, it guarantees that your puja stays whole and honest. This helps you welcome your life success, longevity, and spiritual value.

Shiv Mantra Book – Build Unbreakable Spiritual Routine

This book is a spiritual anchor containing, containing either holy poetry or the Shiva Chalisa. Repeating mantra’s like “Om Namah Shivaya,” every morning or evening, helps you to concentrate, relax your mind and attract heavenly favour. If you keep the book near your night stand or in your player area, it can become map to your inner peace.

Bhasma (Vibhuti): Purify And Protect Your Energy

Bhasma is the holy ash of Lord Shiva, it stands for separation, atonement, and divine defence. Applying this on your forehead everyday during this month helps to anchor your spiritual consciousness and helps you guard against negativity. It is a great tool for grounding and protection.

Brass Bell (Ghanti): Invite Divine Vibration

A brass bell puja, is a sign of declaration. Every ring marks your location as holy and ensures your attention with the holy. The tone draws heavenly presence, sharpens the attention, and cleans negativity. By ringing the bell before and after your puja, sharpens your spiritual field. Adding this to your daily routine, will improve your space and vitality.

Sawan is time for the community to come together and celebrate her faith. Observing Sawan Somwars and other rituals helps to foster a sense of peace, devotion, and spiritual well-being. As Sawan approaches, devotees can prepare in advance for this holy month to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.