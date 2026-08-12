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Home > Offbeat News > Sawan 2026: Bel Patra vs Dhatura—Which Offering Is More Auspicious For Lord Shiva?

Sawan 2026: Bel Patra vs Dhatura—Which Offering Is More Auspicious For Lord Shiva?

Bel Patra and Dhatura are both traditionally offered to Lord Shiva during Sawan, but they carry different meanings. Know their significance and which offering is considered more essential.

Bel Patra vs Dhatura. Image Credit: AI
Bel Patra vs Dhatura. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 17:04 IST

Walk into any Shiva temple during Sawan and you’ll spot both sitting in devotees’ hands, bel patra and dhatura flowers, offered side by side without much thought given to which one matters more. But the question comes up every year around this time: if you had to pick one, which actually carries more weight in Shiva worship?

The Case for Bel Patra

Bel patra, the trifoliate leaf of the wood apple tree, is considered nearly inseparable from Shiva puja. Legend holds that the tree itself grew from drops of Parvati’s sweat, making it sacred by origin. Its three leaflets are widely read as a symbol of Shiva’s three eyes, or sometimes the trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. Offering it is said to cool Shiva’s fiery, unpredictable nature, since the leaf itself is believed to carry a cooling quality. Most priests will tell you a Shiva puja without bel patra feels incomplete, whatever else accompanies it.

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Where Dhatura Fits In

Dhatura, on the other hand, carries a stranger story. The plant is toxic, its flowers and seeds capable of causing real harm if consumed, yet Shiva is the one deity closely tied to it. Mythology explains this through Shiva’s role as Neelkanth, the god who swallowed poison to save the universe and now, in a sense, has an affinity for what would kill anyone else. Offering dhatura is less about sweetness and more about surrender, giving Shiva something dangerous and trusting him to hold it.

So, Which One Wins?

Most scriptures and temple traditions don’t actually rank the two against each other. Bel patra is treated as close to mandatory, the one offering nearly every Shiva ritual includes. Dhatura is additional, powerful in its own right, but not a substitute. If forced to choose, tradition leans toward bel patra as the more essential of the two. Still, most devotees see no real contest here. Shiva is known as Bholenath for a reason, easily pleased, and both offerings, given with sincerity, are considered acceptable in his eyes.

Also Read: New Car vs Used Car: Which Is Better for Your Budget in 2026?

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Sawan 2026: Bel Patra vs Dhatura—Which Offering Is More Auspicious For Lord Shiva?
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