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Home > Offbeat News > Sawan 2026: Does Shravan Begin On July 30 or Aug 3? Check The Dates And Full Calendar

Sawan 2026: Does Shravan Begin On July 30 or Aug 3? Check The Dates And Full Calendar

Sawan 2026's start date has caused confusion, often mixed up with the first Sawan Somwar. Dates vary by region and calendar system. Includes four Sawan Mondays, Shivratri and Raksha Bandhan.

Check The Dates And Full Calendar. Image Credit: Unsplash
Check The Dates And Full Calendar. Image Credit: Unsplash

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 13:04 IST

Sawan, which is one of the most sacred months for Lord Shiva devotees, is just around the corner, but do you know the exact start date of Sawan? Many people are getting confused about the starting date and their question is: Is Sawan starting from 30 July or 3 Aug? This confusion happens every year so let us tell you what the confusion is for and when Sawan is going to start.

According to the calculation of Panchang, Sawan is going to start on Thursday, 30 July and will end on Friday, 28 Aug. This will be followed by the North Indian calendar followers in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

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Why the Confusion Over Dates?

Many people believe that Sawan starts on 3 Aug, but what they don’t know is that it is actually the First Somwar of Sawan. This mix-up happens almost every year because a lunar tithi does not always begin exactly at sunrise. Sawan Krishna Pratipada, the tithi that marks the start of the month, can begin at any hour, but festivals and monthly observances are counted from the sunrise on which the tithi is active. That is why July 30 is being treated as the official start, even though the tithi may technically begin a little earlier.

Different Dates for Different Regions

North India is not the only place with its own calendar. In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, which follow the Amanta calendar, Shravan begins later, around August 13, and runs till mid-September. Meanwhile, in Nepal and some hill regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Sawan has already begun, starting July 16 as per the local solar calendar.

Four Sawan Mondays This Year

For those in North India, this year’s Sawan will have four Somwar Vrats, falling on August 3, 10, 17 and 24. These Mondays hold special importance for Shiva devotees, who observe fasts and offer prayers at temples throughout the day.

Key Dates to Remember

Devotees can also mark Sawan Shivratri, which falls on August 11, considered one of the most auspicious nights of the month for worshipping Lord Shiva. The month will close with Shravan Purnima on August 28, which also coincides with Raksha Bandhan this year.

Also Read: Maharashtra School Holiday Today 22 July: Are Schools Open or Closed? Check Rain Alert & District Updates

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Sawan 2026: Does Shravan Begin On July 30 or Aug 3? Check The Dates And Full Calendar

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Sawan 2026: Does Shravan Begin On July 30 or Aug 3? Check The Dates And Full Calendar

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Sawan 2026: Does Shravan Begin On July 30 or Aug 3? Check The Dates And Full Calendar

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Sawan 2026: Does Shravan Begin On July 30 or Aug 3? Check The Dates And Full Calendar
Sawan 2026: Does Shravan Begin On July 30 or Aug 3? Check The Dates And Full Calendar
Sawan 2026: Does Shravan Begin On July 30 or Aug 3? Check The Dates And Full Calendar
Sawan 2026: Does Shravan Begin On July 30 or Aug 3? Check The Dates And Full Calendar

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