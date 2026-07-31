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Home > Offbeat News > Sawan 2026: The Mystery Behind Offering Liquor To Lord Kaal Bhairav

Sawan 2026: The Mystery Behind Offering Liquor To Lord Kaal Bhairav

During Sawan, devotees offer liquor to Lord Kaal Bhairav as part of an ancient tantric tradition symbolizing the surrender of ego and worldly attachment, a ritual that continues to inspire faith and curiosity.

Why Is Liquor Offered To Lord Kaal Bhairav? Image Credit: AI
Why Is Liquor Offered To Lord Kaal Bhairav? Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 15:27 IST

As Sawan devotees flock to Shiva temples across the country, one ritual continues to draw curiosity and debate: the offering of liquor to Lord Kaal Bhairav, most famously at his temple in Ujjain. Unlike the flowers, sweets and water offered at most shrines, devotees here arrive with bottles of alcohol, a practice rooted deep in tantric tradition rather than casual custom.

Who Is Kaal Bhairav

In Hindu tradition, Kaal Bhairav is known as the Lord of Time, a fierce protector form of Lord Shiva, tasked with wiping out ego, ignorance and evil. Ujjain reveres him as its guardian deity, and within the Shaivite tradition, he holds the top spot among the Ashta Bhairava, the eight forms of Bhairava.

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The Tantric Roots Of The Ritual

The offering of liquor traces back to panchamakara, the five ritual elements of tantric worship: alcohol, meat, fish, parched grain and union, of which alcohol is one. While all five were once offered in full tantric practice, most temples today retain only the liquor offering, with the remaining four observed in symbolic form. 

What The Offering Represents

The ritual isn’t about pleasing a deity with drink for its own sake; practitioners describe a deeper symbolism at play. Because Kaal Bhairav is seen as the one who destroys ego and ignorance, the liquor itself comes to stand in for those very flaws and offering it becomes a way of handing them over to the deity. It’s a small but pointed act: give up the thing that tempts the senses most, and you’re really vowing to set aside worldly attachment for something more spiritual.

A Ritual Wrapped In Mystery

What keeps pilgrims coming back, generation after generation, is what happens next: the priest offers the liquor to the idol, and within seconds, it’s gone as if the deity drank it himself. Some put it down to porous stone quietly absorbing the liquid. Others call it nothing short of divine will. Either way, during the sacred month of Sawan especially, that moment of disappearance is what keeps the crowds coming.

For believers, the ritual isn’t a contradiction; it’s transformation: taking the very thing that clouds human judgment and turning it into an offering of surrender.

Also Read: Best Food Combo: Why Eggs and Raw Vegetables Are Better Together, According to Science

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Sawan 2026: The Mystery Behind Offering Liquor To Lord Kaal Bhairav

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Sawan 2026: The Mystery Behind Offering Liquor To Lord Kaal Bhairav

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Sawan 2026: The Mystery Behind Offering Liquor To Lord Kaal Bhairav
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