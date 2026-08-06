LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Sawan 2026: Why Every Monday Of The Holy Month Is Considered Auspicious For Girls And Women

Sawan 2026: Why Every Monday Of The Holy Month Is Considered Auspicious For Girls And Women

Sawan Mondays hold deep spiritual significance for unmarried girls, who observe fasts and worship Lord Shiva seeking an ideal life partner, while embracing traditions symbolising faith, prosperity, hope, and new beginnings.

Know Why Is Every Monday In Sawan Month Is Important For Girls. Image Credit: AI
Know Why Is Every Monday In Sawan Month Is Important For Girls. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 17:29 IST

Sawan carries a weight in Hindu tradition that few other months do, and for young, unmarried women, its Mondays mean something that goes far beyond just another ritual on the calendar. The month belongs to Lord Shiva, and through it, temples fill up with devotees draped in green, the sound of bangles trailing behind them, as women quietly keep their fasts.

The Belief Behind The Fast

These Mondays, known as Sawan Somwar, are considered the best time in the year to seek Shiva’s blessings for a good life partner. Unmarried girls fast in the hope that it brings them a husband cut from the same cloth as Shiva himself, calm, loyal, someone they can rely on completely. The belief goes back to Goddess Parvati’s story, who is said to have gone through years of rigorous penance just to win Shiva as her husband, and it’s this devotion that Sawan Mondays are meant to reflect even today.

You Might Be Interested In

Green Holds Special Meaning

Green shows up everywhere during Sawan, and it’s not just about looking festive, the colour carries meaning tied to fertility, prosperity, and fresh starts, much like the greenery the monsoon rains bring to life. Bangles, bindis, even entire outfits in green are considered especially lucky for girls on these Mondays, standing in for both a happy marriage ahead and a new chapter beginning.

Rituals Followed Through The Day

The day usually starts early for girls keeping the fast, a bath, then offerings of water, milk, and bel leaves to the Shiva lingam. Plenty of them recite the Shiva Chalisa or head to temples together in groups, which turns the whole thing into as much a get-together as a religious observance. The fast itself only breaks once the sun’s gone down and the evening aarti wraps up.

A Tradition That Continues To Resonate

Lifestyles have changed a lot, but Sawan Mondays haven’t lost their pull on young women, for some it’s pure faith, for others it’s more about the community and tradition that comes wrapped up in it. Strict or relaxed, the ritual still says something about how closely devotion, hope, and identity are stitched together, especially in a month that brings both the rains and a sense of starting over.

Also Read: 7 Things You Should Never Do With Your Car During Heavy Rain

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sawan 2026: Why Every Monday Of The Holy Month Is Considered Auspicious For Girls And Women

RELATED News

Chanakya Niti: How To Keep Your Standards High Without Feeling Guilty

Sawan Tuesday Remedy: Chant This Hanuman Chalisa Chaupai To Overcome Fear

What To Eat During Sawan Monday Fast: 6 Foods That Keep You Full And Energised

Indian Hotel Professional Marries Cambodian Woman in Traditional Church Wedding in Tamil Nadu

What Chanakya Niti Says About Saving, Spending, And Investing Wisely

LATEST NEWS

KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad

Awsum Launches Its Frozen Dessert Range on Quick Commerce, Bringing Bakery-Grade Cheesecakes and a Molten-Core Lava Cake to India in Minutes

7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

India’s AI Travel Couple, FramesNFlights by Glido Labs, Crosses 100K Followers, Showing That Great Content Beats the AI vs Human Debate

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka Cricket XI Reach 363 Despite Late Strikes From Ravindra Jadeja And Manav Suthar

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

“Islamic NATO”? Turkiye, Saudi Arabia And Pakistan Sign Joint Defence Pact: What It Means

Who Was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja? The Real-Life Hero Behind Siddharth’s Operation Safed Sagar

Sawan 2026: Why Every Monday Of The Holy Month Is Considered Auspicious For Girls And Women

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sawan 2026: Why Every Monday Of The Holy Month Is Considered Auspicious For Girls And Women

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sawan 2026: Why Every Monday Of The Holy Month Is Considered Auspicious For Girls And Women
Sawan 2026: Why Every Monday Of The Holy Month Is Considered Auspicious For Girls And Women
Sawan 2026: Why Every Monday Of The Holy Month Is Considered Auspicious For Girls And Women
Sawan 2026: Why Every Monday Of The Holy Month Is Considered Auspicious For Girls And Women

QUICK LINKS