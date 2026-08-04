Sawan Tuesday Remedy: Chant This Hanuman Chalisa Chaupai To Overcome Fear

As Sawan Tuesdays are considered especially auspicious for Hanuman worship, devotees across the country turn to the Hanuman Chalisa for strength, protection and relief from fear and anxiety. Astrologers and spiritual practitioners suggest that reciting a specific chaupai from the sacred text on this day can help overcome deep-seated fears and instil courage.

Why Tuesdays During Sawan Matter?

Tuesdays hold special significance in Hindu tradition as the day dedicated to Lord Hanuman, and this is believed to hold even greater weight during Sawan, the month otherwise devoted to Lord Shiva. For devotees, this overlap is seen as a particularly powerful time to seek Hanuman’s blessings, especially for courage, protection from negative energies, and help in overcoming life’s obstacles.

The Chaupai For Fear And Protection

One verse commonly recommended for this purpose describes how simply uttering Lord Ram’s name drives away all fear, and how Hanuman stands as guardian of the three worlds, feared by evil forces. Devotees believe reciting this chaupai with sincerity helps dissolve anxiety, nightmares and a lingering sense of unease.

How To Perform The Remedy

Devotees are advised to wake up early on Tuesday, bathe and wear clean clothes before sitting facing east or north. Lighting a mustard oil or ghee lamp before an idol or image of Hanuman is considered auspicious, followed by an offering of vermilion (sindoor) and jasmine oil. The chaupai is then to be chanted 11 or 21 times with full concentration, ideally as part of a complete recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa.

Additional Practices Recommended

Alongside chanting, devotees are often advised to offer boondi laddoos or jaggery as prasad, and to donate red items or food to the needy on this day. Avoiding non-vegetarian food, alcohol and negative thoughts through the day is also considered important for the remedy to be effective.

A Note Of Caution

While such remedies hold deep cultural and spiritual significance for millions, they remain matters of faith rather than scientifically verified practice. Readers are encouraged to approach them as part of personal belief and tradition, alongside seeking appropriate professional help for persistent anxiety or fear.

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