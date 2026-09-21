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Home > Offbeat News > Scarlett Johansson MMS Leaked: What She Said About Leaked Nude Images

Scarlett Johansson MMS Leaked: What She Said About Leaked Nude Images

Scarlett Johansson addressed the 2011 hacking of her private photographs, saying fame did not take away her right to privacy, as the FBI investigated a wider celebrity hacking operation.

Scarlett Johansson MMS Leaked
Scarlett Johansson MMS Leaked

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 17:32 IST

Scarlett Johansson was subjected to an extensive privacy invasion in September 2011 when it was claimed that her private photos that had been taken on her mobile phone had been leaked online. This situation soon became the centre of attention across the globe and led to a bigger issue of privacy of celebrities.

Johansson Goes to FBI

Johansson did not make any statements concerning the leaked photos. She allegedly informed the FBI about the situation as the agency was investigating a broader cyber attack on celebrities. Her legal representatives sent letters to web pages with requests to delete the images.

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The incident was treated as part of a broader series of celebrity phone and computer hacks that had affected several high profile women in Hollywood.

‘It Feels Unjust. It Feels Wrong’

Several weeks after the photographs surfaced, Johansson finally addressed the incident publicly during an interview with CNN’s David McKenzie in Nairobi, Kenya.

Speaking about the invasion of her personal space, Johansson said, “Who doesn’t want to protect their own privacy?” She stressed that being an actor did not mean she had given up her right to keep parts of her life private.

The actress added that the situation felt unjust and wrong when her privacy was violated.

A Bigger Hollywood Hacking Investigation

However, the case involving Johansson occurred during an era when a number of famous women were reported to be the targets of hackers. The other people who were reportedly the targets of hackers included Julianne Hough and a musician called Kreayshawn.

The authorities were also conducting an investigation on a group of hackers that were claiming to have hacked the computer and cellphones of several Hollywood celebrities. There were reports suggesting that Jessica Alba, Christina Aguilera, Selena Gomez, and Miley Cyrus were part of the broader investigation of hackers.

The Stand of Johansson On Privacy

The case was beyond the circulation of the pictures for Johansson. This can be seen through her comments which emphasized the struggle of public personalities in separating their personal life from their professional life.

Her reaction was part of the broader discussion on privacy in the digital world.

Also Read: Hyderabad School Viral MMS: Class 9th Were Students Caught Recording Class 2nd Girl In Washroom

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Scarlett Johansson MMS Leaked: What She Said About Leaked Nude Images

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Scarlett Johansson MMS Leaked: What She Said About Leaked Nude Images
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