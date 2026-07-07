Bee Hotels Aren’t Just for Bees. What Scientists Found After Three Years Experiment May Surprise You

Generally, we have seen that hotels are built for travellers, but have you ever heard that hotels are made for bees? Sounds different, right? You would be surprised to know that bee hotels, these small nesting structures, have become a popular way to support wild pollinators in cities and gardens.

Scientists created these bee hotels to replace natural nesting spaces which have disappeared due to expanded urban areas. These scientists carried out this Canadian study to find that these tiny shelters do much more than just provide homes for bees. These hotels have attracted wasps, spiders, ants and other insects, and offer researchers an unexpected look into the hidden world of urban biodiversity.

Why Bee Hotels Matter?

When people think of bees, the first thing that comes to mind is the honey bee. To your surprise, these honey bees represent only a small share of world bee species. Around 90 per cent of the roughly 20,000 known bee species are solitary. These bees do not live in colonies with queens and workers as honey bees do. Each female solitary bee builds her own nest, collects pollen and nectar for her young, and lays eggs without help from other bees.

Most of these species naturally nest inside these hollow plant stems, beetle tunnels in dead wood or small natural cavities. As cities grow and landscaping becomes more intensive, it makes the nesting sites harder to find. The scientists have designed these bee hotels to recreate these natural spaces. These hotels consist of untreated wooden blocks with drilled holes or bundles of paper tubes placed inside a protective frame. Each narrow tunnel offers a safe place where a female bee can lay eggs, store food for developing larvae and seal each chamber before moving on to the next.

A Three-Year Study of 200 Bee Hotels

To understand whether bee hotels truly help native pollinators, Canadian urban ecologist J. Scott MacIvor and co-author Laurence Packer carried out a large-scale study in Toronto and nearby areas.

The researchers installed around 200 bee hotels every year over three years. In total, they monitored nearly 600 bee hotel placements and recorded more than 27,000 bees and wasps emerging from the nesting tunnels.

The team did not just count insects; they identified each species, compared native and introduced bees, recorded parasites and examined how these artificial nesting sites influenced local insect communities.

More Than Just Homes for Bees

The findings of the experiment showed that these hotels have quickly become busy miniature ecosystems. Native solitary bees used the nesting tunnels, but they were far from the only residents. Native wasps occupied almost three-quarters of the bee hotels each year, while introduced bee species were also common visitors.

Researchers also found ants, spiders and parasitic insects living in or around the structures. Instead of supporting a single group of pollinators, the hotels created spaces where many different species interacted and competed.

This gave scientists valuable insight into the complex relationships that develop inside artificial nesting habitats. The research did not suggest that bee hotels are harmful. Instead, it highlighted that their effects are more complicated than many people had expected.

The study found that bee hotels appeared to boost wasp populations more than native bee populations. It also showed the need for more research into how these structures influence biodiversity and pollination in urban environments.

Rather than serving as a simple answer to pollinator decline, bee hotels can shape which insects occupy an area and how they compete for limited nesting space.

Better Design Can Improve Results

MacIvor has stressed that these findings should not discourage people from helping native bees. Instead, they underline the importance of using bee hotels correctly.

Later research has helped identify better practices, including using untreated hardwood, providing nesting holes of suitable sizes, cleaning or replacing nesting tubes regularly and placing bee hotels in suitable locations. These steps can improve nesting success while reducing the spread of parasites and disease.

Bee Hotels Are Only One Piece of the Puzzle

Although bee hotels benefit cavity-nesting species such as mason bees and leafcutter bees, they cannot help every type of bee. Most native bee species actually nest underground. These bees rely on healthy soil, flowering plants and undisturbed natural habitats rather than wooden nesting tunnels.

For this reason, conservation experts say bee hotels should be combined with wider efforts to protect pollinators. Planting native wildflowers, reducing pesticide use, preserving dead wood and protecting natural habitats all play an equally important role.