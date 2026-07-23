Seeking Prosperity? Chant These 7 Powerful Goddess Lakshmi Mantras

Goddess Lakshmi, who is known as the wife of Lord Vishnu, is worshipped as the goddess of wealth in Indian households as it is believed that she is the giver of wealth, abundance and well-being. It is believed by devotees and the gurus that chanting Goddess Lakshmi’s mantra regularly and sincerely helps a person to remove all the financial obstacles they are facing, invite prosperity in their life and also brings peace of mind. Here are the seven top mantras of Goddess Lakshmi that may help you change your life.

1. The Beej Mantra

ॐ श्रीं महालक्ष्म्यै नमः (Om Shreem Mahalakshmyai Namah)

This mantra is considered the seed mantra of Goddess Laxmi, one should chant this mantra’s chanting for 108 times using a tulsi mala or a rudraksh mala. It is believed that this mantra helps a person to open pathways to abundance and is popular for its simplicity.

2. The Ashtakshari Mantra

ॐ ह्रीं श्रीं क्लीं महालक्ष्म्यै नमः (Om Hreem Shreem Kleem Mahalakshmyai Namah)

This mantra is known as an eight-syllable mantra combining three seed sounds associated with divine energy, prosperity and knowledge. It is believed that this mantra helps a person to seek financial gain and also spiritual clarity.

3. The Gayatri Format

ॐ महालक्ष्म्यै च विद्महे विष्णुपत्न्यै च धीमहि तन्नो लक्ष्मीः प्रचोदयात् (Om Mahalakshmyai Cha Vidmahe Vishnupatnyai Cha Dhimahi Tanno Lakshmi Prachodayat)

This mantra is structured like the Gayatri Mantra, this version is chanted for wisdom alongside wealth and is often used before important decisions such as job interviews or investments.

4. The Invocation Mantra

ॐ श्रीं ह्रीं क्लीं लक्ष्मि आगच्छ आगच्छ मम मन्दिरे तिष्ठ तिष्ठ स्वाहा (Om Shreem Hreem Kleem Lakshmi Aagacha Aagacha Mama Mandire Tishtha Tishtha Swaha)

It is believed that this mantra of Goddess Lakshmi literally invites the goddess to reside in one’s home, and is commonly chanted during Diwali and other auspicious occasions.

5. The Kamala Mantra

ॐ श्रीं ह्रीं श्रीं कमले कमलालये प्रसीद प्रसीद (Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Kamale Kamalalaye Prasida Prasida)

Addressing Lakshmi in her lotus form, this mantra is chanted to seek her grace and blessings for material comfort.

6. The Business Prosperity Mantra

ॐ श्रीं श्रियै स्वाहा (Om Shreem Shriyai Swaha)

A compact mantra favoured by traders and business owners, believed to attract new customers and steady income.

7. The Mahalakshmi Mantra

ॐ ह्रीं श्रीं क्रीं श्रीं क्रीं क्लीं श्रीं महालक्ष्मी मम गृहे धनं पूरय पूरय चिंतायै दूरय दूरय स्वाहा (Om Hreem Shreem Kreem Shreem Kreem Kleem Shreem Mahalakshmi Mam Grihe Dhanam Pooray Pooray Chintayai Dooray Dooray Swaha)

One of the more elaborate chants, this mantra is recited daily, often before starting work, to invite wealth into the household and dissolve financial worry.

According to the Vedas, devotees are generally advised to chant these mantras during Brahma Muhurta which is the early hours before sunrise, while facing the east direction. It is advised to prefer doing the chanting on Friday or during Diwali and Sharad Purnima, as it is believed that the energy of Goddess Laxmi is most accessible on these days.

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