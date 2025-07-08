“Seriously! Rs 1,184 For A Paratha”: Murthal Dhaba’s Viral Bill Ignites Online Uproar

Famed for its lively roadside dhabas and delicious parathas, Murthal again made headlines; this time not for its delights, but for the cost of one. Only for a paratha and a water bottle, a dhaba charged Rs 1,184 from a customer.

A customer from Delhi claimed he was charged a total sum of Rs 1,184 for just one paratha and a bottle of water by Resham Dhaba, a popular stopover in the area.

Rs 1,184 Charged For A Paratha

The customer shared the bill online, and its image is now widely circulated on social media, sparking reactions ranging from disbelief to outrage.

In the viral post, the Delhi-based customer said he visited Resham Dhaba expecting a casual meal. He ordered a paratha and water, but was stunned when the waiter returned with a bill exceeding Rs 1,100.

He added, “Upon raising concerns, the man was reportedly directed to speak to the dhaba owner, who, he claimed, refused any discount. The customer eventually paid the bill, but not before photographing it and uploading it online.”

Many users on social media slammed the excessive price charged by the restaurant. One satirically said, “At this price, a whole family can feast on parathas, and still have change left.”

Dhaba Management Said I t was a 21-inch special combo meal

After the post went viral, Murthal’s dhaba faced backlash and reacted to the allegations of overcharging levied by a Delhi customer – it was a 21-inch special combo meal, News18 India reported.

The dhaba management said, “It was a 21-inch special paratha – stuffed with six different vegetables and served as a combo.” The management also claimed that after eating, the group of youngsters from Delhi demanded a 20% discount, which was declined.

