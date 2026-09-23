Sex Racket Busted At Paharganj Spa In Delhi, 8 Women Rescued; 4 Arrested

Delhi Police have busted an alleged sex racket operating from a spa in the Paharganj area and arrested four people in connection with the case. Eight women were rescued during the police operation, which was carried out on the evening of September 21 following a tip-off about alleged illegal activities at the premises.

Police Receive Tip-Off About Spa in Paharganj

According to police, Sub-Inspector Neeraj Rathi received information at around 7 p.m. on September 21 about alleged illegal activities being carried out under the guise of a spa in the Multani Dhanda area of Paharganj. Acting on the information, a police team conducted a raid at the premises and searched the second and third floors of the building.

Eight Women Rescued During Raid

During the operation, police said they uncovered an alleged sex racket and rescued eight women from the spot. The women were reportedly from different places, including Kolkata, Nepal, Delhi, Noida and Punjab, according to police.

Four Arrested in Connection With Case

Four people allegedly associated with the operation were arrested during the police action. Police said the suspects were subsequently interrogated and allegedly admitted to operating and assisting in the illegal activities from the spa premises. The arrested individuals are being questioned further as part of the investigation.

Investigation Underway

Police are now investigating the operation and the role of the arrested suspects, including how the alleged racket was being run from the spa and whether others were involved. The raid comes as part of police action against establishments allegedly being used as fronts for illegal activities in the Paharganj area.

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