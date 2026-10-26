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Home > Offbeat News > Shalini Pandey Denies Viral ‘Private Video’, Says AI Deepfake Is Being Used For Cyberbullying

Shalini Pandey Denies Viral ‘Private Video’, Says AI Deepfake Is Being Used For Cyberbullying

Actress Shalini Pandey denies links to a viral AI-generated deepfake video, calls out cyberbullying targeting women and urges people to report the clip.

Shalini Pandey Denies Viral AI Video, Calls Out Cyberbullying (Image: X)
Shalini Pandey Denies Viral AI Video, Calls Out Cyberbullying (Image: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-26 15:03 IST

Actress Shalini Pandey, known for her role in Arjun Reddy, has denied any connection to a viral video being circulated online as her alleged private or “MMS” clip. The actress said the video is fake and AI-generated, warning that technology is being misused to target people, particularly women. She addressed the issue through a statement on Instagram and urged people to report the clip instead of sharing it.

The video has been circulating with misleading claims that it shows a private moment involving the actress. Shalini Pandey’s clarification makes it clear that the clip should not be treated as an authentic leaked video.

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Shalini Pandey calls out AI misuse and urges people to report the video

Shalini Pandey mentioned on Instagram that the video was fake and condemned the misuse of artificial intelligence in targeting individuals. Additionally, she expressed her worry regarding cyberbullying that could take place against women through manipulated content.

She requested the public to refrain from sharing the clip and report it instead. This is in reaction to a viral video that is still circulating online under the claim that it is a real private video clip.

Shalini Pandey deepfake showcases dangers of misleading viral clips

The use of deepfake technology allows an individual’s face to be superimposed on another person’s body or fabrication of a video clip that is extremely realistic. It can go viral very quickly when people consider it as a legitimate leak. Even when an individual refutes the claim, the video will keep circulating on various sites.

In this case, reports quoting the actress have described the clip as a deepfake or morphed video. Shalini Pandey has denied being connected to it, and it should not be presented as an authentic leaked video.

Shalini Pandey joins celebrities targeted by AI-manipulated content

The incident comes amid wider concerns over the misuse of AI and other tools to manipulate celebrities’ images and videos. Actors including Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have also been targeted by manipulated content.

Shalini Pandey’s case highlights how videos labelled “private” or “MMS” can spread with misleading claims before their authenticity is established. Her appeal is for people to stop sharing, downloading or engaging with the clip and report it instead.

Also Read: Celina Jaitly’s Viral Video Mystery: What Did The Actress Say 24 Years Ago That Suddenly Took The Internet By Storm?

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Shalini Pandey Denies Viral ‘Private Video’, Says AI Deepfake Is Being Used For Cyberbullying
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Shalini Pandey Denies Viral ‘Private Video’, Says AI Deepfake Is Being Used For Cyberbullying

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Shalini Pandey Denies Viral ‘Private Video’, Says AI Deepfake Is Being Used For Cyberbullying
Shalini Pandey Denies Viral ‘Private Video’, Says AI Deepfake Is Being Used For Cyberbullying
Shalini Pandey Denies Viral ‘Private Video’, Says AI Deepfake Is Being Used For Cyberbullying
Shalini Pandey Denies Viral ‘Private Video’, Says AI Deepfake Is Being Used For Cyberbullying
Shalini Pandey Denies Viral ‘Private Video’, Says AI Deepfake Is Being Used For Cyberbullying

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