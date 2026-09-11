Shalini Pandey ‘Private Video’ Goes Viral? Actress Breaks Silence, Says It’s An AI Deepfake

Shalini Pandey Viral Video: Shalini Pandey is now the newest addition to the list of actors who have raised their voice against a fake video that is supposedly related to their names and that is going viral online. The actress from Arjun Reddy has denied that the video is AI-created and entirely made-up and has nothing to do with her.

This video, which was being circulated online as if it was a genuine “private” or “MMS” video of the actress, seems to have put her in an awkward situation.

What Did Shalini Pandey Say About The Viral Video?

She clarified the issue through an announcement on Instagram. She stated that the video was not true but fake and had been made using artificial intelligence. She went on to say that it was very disturbing to see how technology was being used for targeting individuals, particularly females. She condemned this act of cyberbullying and urged people to report the video rather than sharing it.

The clarification by the actress is significant since the video was being shared with misleading information.

Is Shalini Pandey’s ‘Private Video’ Real?

No. Shalini Pandey has expressly denied having any links to this video and has termed it as fabricated and AI generated. Several reports that have quoted Shalini Pandey also state that this video is a deepfake or morphed video and is not authentic. This is a deepfake scandal and not a leaked video scandal.

Why Is Shalini Pandey’s Deepfake Video Going Viral?

Deepfake technology can also be used to superimpose a face onto a different body or create a fabricated clip. Deepfakes involving celebrities usually circulate very fast since at first, most individuals assume that it is a leaked clip. Once an official statement comes through, several versions of the fake clip might have been disseminated via many other sites. This is why Shalini asked people not to share, download or interact with the video clip.

Shalini Pandey Is Not The First Celebrity Targeted By Deepfakes

Shalini’s case is just one instance out of a much broader issue. There have been multiple instances of celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and others being victims of manipulation of their images and videos using AI or other methods. The advancements in technology have only increased the credibility of such fake content.

Once again, the Shalini Pandey case proves how such viral “MMS” videos or videos labelled as “private” cannot be considered real without proper authentication. And in this particular case, the solution is obvious: the video involving Shalini Pandey is a fake one, as confirmed by the actress herself.

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