LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Shalini Pandey ‘Private Video’ Goes Viral? Actress Breaks Silence, Says It’s An AI Deepfake

Shalini Pandey ‘Private Video’ Goes Viral? Actress Breaks Silence, Says It’s An AI Deepfake

Shalini Pandey has broken her silence after an intimate-looking video linked to her went viral online. The actor says the clip is completely fabricated and AI-generated.

Shalini Pandey Viral Video
Shalini Pandey Viral Video

Published By: Newsx Webdesk
Last updated: Fri 2026-09-11 20:47 IST

Shalini Pandey Viral Video: Shalini Pandey is now the newest addition to the list of actors who have raised their voice against a fake video that is supposedly related to their names and that is going viral online. The actress from Arjun Reddy has denied that the video is AI-created and entirely made-up and has nothing to do with her.

This video, which was being circulated online as if it was a genuine “private” or “MMS” video of the actress, seems to have put her in an awkward situation.

You Might Be Interested In

What Did Shalini Pandey Say About The Viral Video?

She clarified the issue through an announcement on Instagram. She stated that the video was not true but fake and had been made using artificial intelligence. She went on to say that it was very disturbing to see how technology was being used for targeting individuals, particularly females. She condemned this act of cyberbullying and urged people to report the video rather than sharing it.

The clarification by the actress is significant since the video was being shared with misleading information.

Is Shalini Pandey’s ‘Private Video’ Real?

No. Shalini Pandey has expressly denied having any links to this video and has termed it as fabricated and AI generated. Several reports that have quoted Shalini Pandey also state that this video is a deepfake or morphed video and is not authentic. This is a deepfake scandal and not a leaked video scandal.

Why Is Shalini Pandey’s Deepfake Video Going Viral?

Deepfake technology can also be used to superimpose a face onto a different body or create a fabricated clip. Deepfakes involving celebrities usually circulate very fast since at first, most individuals assume that it is a leaked clip. Once an official statement comes through, several versions of the fake clip might have been disseminated via many other sites. This is why Shalini asked people not to share, download or interact with the video clip.

Shalini Pandey Is Not The First Celebrity Targeted By Deepfakes

Shalini’s case is just one instance out of a much broader issue. There have been multiple instances of celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and others being victims of manipulation of their images and videos using AI or other methods. The advancements in technology have only increased the credibility of such fake content.

Once again, the Shalini Pandey case proves how such viral “MMS” videos or videos labelled as “private” cannot be considered real without proper authentication. And in this particular case, the solution is obvious: the video involving Shalini Pandey is a fake one, as confirmed by the actress herself.

ALSO READ: Who Is Kanika Mann? Bigg Boss 20 Contestant’s Career, Net Worth, Relationships, Lifestyle And More

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shalini Pandey ‘Private Video’ Goes Viral? Actress Breaks Silence, Says It’s An AI Deepfake
Tags: shalini-pandey

RELATED News

Britney Spears Nude Video Leak: What Happened And Why The Viral Claim Sparked Controversy

Bengaluru Metro Viral Video: Couple Seen Getting Intimate Inside Train, But Who Was Really In The Wrong?

Radha Ashtami 2026: When Is Radha Rani’s Birthday? Check Date, Puja Muhurat, Paran Time And Auspicious Yogas

1980s AI Photos Are Taking Over Social Media: What’s Behind The Trend And What Users Risk

27-Year-Old Pamela Anderson Viral Intimate Video Resurfaces: The Story Behind Her Infamous 1995 Tape

LATEST NEWS

Wife Leaves Home To Meet Sister-In-Law, Husband Follows Her To OYO Hotel And Discovers A Shocking Truth

Tara Sutaria Viral Video: Actress Pushes Camera Away After Pap Gets Too Close — Watch What Happened

Shalini Pandey ‘Private Video’ Goes Viral? Actress Breaks Silence, Says It’s An AI Deepfake

Premier League 2026-27: Hull City Forward Thomas Sorba Escapes ‘Completely Unscathed’ From Car Accident Ahead Of Chelsea Clash

Nagpur Thief Thought He Had Pulled Off The Perfect ₹4 Lakh SBI Heist With Chilli Powder, But Police Caught Him In Just 30 Minutes

Who Is Kanika Mann? Bigg Boss 20 Contestant’s Career, Net Worth, Relationships, Lifestyle And More

TECH Global University, “the best online university in the world” according to Forbes

Instant Personal Loan: Get Funds Within Hours

India vs Afghanistan T20I series, Schedule, Dates, Match Timings, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

9/11 Attacks: 19 Hijackers, 4 Planes And A Morning That Changed America Forever, Here’s What Happened on September 11, 2001

Shalini Pandey ‘Private Video’ Goes Viral? Actress Breaks Silence, Says It’s An AI Deepfake

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shalini Pandey ‘Private Video’ Goes Viral? Actress Breaks Silence, Says It’s An AI Deepfake

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shalini Pandey ‘Private Video’ Goes Viral? Actress Breaks Silence, Says It’s An AI Deepfake
Shalini Pandey ‘Private Video’ Goes Viral? Actress Breaks Silence, Says It’s An AI Deepfake
Shalini Pandey ‘Private Video’ Goes Viral? Actress Breaks Silence, Says It’s An AI Deepfake
Shalini Pandey ‘Private Video’ Goes Viral? Actress Breaks Silence, Says It’s An AI Deepfake
Shalini Pandey ‘Private Video’ Goes Viral? Actress Breaks Silence, Says It’s An AI Deepfake

QUICK LINKS