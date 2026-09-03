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Home > Offbeat News > Shalini Pandey Viral Video: Actor Breaks Silence On Clip Circulating Online, Here’s What You Need To Know

Shalini Pandey Viral Video: Actor Breaks Silence On Clip Circulating Online, Here’s What You Need To Know

Shalini Pandey calls a fake AI-generated video using her likeness “completely fabricated” and urges people to report it instead of sharing or downloading it.

Shalini Pandey Denies Fake AI Video, Urges Users To Report It (Images: X)
Shalini Pandey Denies Fake AI Video, Urges Users To Report It (Images: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-03 13:52 IST

Shalini Pandey has asked social media users to help stop the spread of a fake AI-generated video using her likeness, saying the clip has nothing to do with her. The actor, known for films such as Arjun Reddy and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, addressed the matter through an Instagram note and called the misuse of artificial intelligence to target women “deeply disturbing”. She also urged people who encounter the video to report it instead of downloading, forwarding or engaging with it.

Shalini Pandey warns against normalising AI abuse targeting women

“I want to address a fake AI-generated video of me that is currently being circulated online. The video is completely fabricated and does not depict me. It is deeply disturbing to see technology being misused in this way to target and harm individuals, especially women (sic),” she wrote.

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The actor further said, “I strongly condemn this kind of abuse and believe this kind of misuse of technology should never be normalised. If you come across this video, please do not share, forward, download, or engage with it. Instead, please report it immediately. I request everyone to be responsible and mindful, and help stop its circulation rather than giving it further reach. Thankyou! (sic).”

Shalini Pandey joins growing list of celebrities hit by deepfakes

Her statement comes amid repeated cases of public figures being targeted with manipulated AI content. Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sachin Tendulkar have previously faced deepfake content using their likenesses.

Earlier this month, Mrunal Thakur also objected to fake content featuring her and described the creation and circulation of deepfake material as “illegal and unacceptable”. She warned that people misusing her identity could face legal action.

Shalini Pandey built career across Telugu, Hindi and Tamil cinema

Pandey began her acting career with the 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She later appeared in Mahanati, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Maharaj. Jayeshbhai Jordaar marked her Hindi film debut.

Her subsequent work has included Netflix’s Maharaj and Dabba Cartel, along with the Tamil film Idly Kadai. The latest incident involving Shalini Pandey adds another celebrity voice to the growing concern over AI-generated impersonation and the online misuse of people’s identities.

Also Read: La Blanquita Viral MMS: Katy Cardona And Naim Darrechi Searches Explode Amid Leak Claims    

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Shalini Pandey Viral Video: Actor Breaks Silence On Clip Circulating Online, Here’s What You Need To Know
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Shalini Pandey Viral Video: Actor Breaks Silence On Clip Circulating Online, Here’s What You Need To Know

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Shalini Pandey Viral Video: Actor Breaks Silence On Clip Circulating Online, Here’s What You Need To Know

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Shalini Pandey Viral Video: Actor Breaks Silence On Clip Circulating Online, Here’s What You Need To Know
Shalini Pandey Viral Video: Actor Breaks Silence On Clip Circulating Online, Here’s What You Need To Know
Shalini Pandey Viral Video: Actor Breaks Silence On Clip Circulating Online, Here’s What You Need To Know
Shalini Pandey Viral Video: Actor Breaks Silence On Clip Circulating Online, Here’s What You Need To Know

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