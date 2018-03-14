Mcdonald's Restaraunt in United States' South Carolina kicked out a customer for buying a homeless man food. The incident happened at the Myrtle Beach McDonald's restaurant, where a man allegedly created a ruckus on the restaurant denying to serve a homeless man. However, the manager of the particular McDonald store outlet manager denied the allegations and issued a clarification in the regards.

In an inhuman incident, officials of Mcdonald’s Restaraunt in United States’ South Carolina kicked out a customer for buying a homeless man food. Unhappy with the restaurant treatment with the homeless man, a man who brought him in the restaurant can be clearly heard yelling in protest of the shameful act. He is saying, “the homeless man didn’t ask me for the food and I saw him across the street and brought him here and gave food. In response to man protest, lady police officer said that if the people sitting in the restaurant complaint against it, I have to act. The man also said that he will not come back here. He also asked the restaurant for that if the officials in the restaurant will not allow him to finish the food, then he need refund for the food.

Soon as the restaurant officials saw the homeless man sitting in the restaurant, they called the police to kick him out of the restaurant following which the lady police officer can be clearly seen in the video asking the homeless man to get outside the restaurant. The lady officer rather than supporting the homeless man asked him that if restaurant asked you to move outside you have to move. The officer added that you can take restaurant’s manager name. But, the manager ignored him. Speaking loudly, he also informed the people present in restaurant that time about the act.

Sometimes I hate the world…. ☹️ Posted by Yossi Gallo on Wednesday, 28 February 2018

However, the manager of the particular McDonald store outlet manager denied the allegations and issued a clarification in the regards. “At my restaurant, the goal is to provide our customers with a positive and welcoming experience each time they visit. Unfortunately, the individual in this video has a history of disruptive behaviour and has been asked to leave by management and police on several occasions. His unpredictable behaviours have created significant concerns for the safety and comfort of our employees and customers. Whereas we are compassionate of the individuals situation and admirable of the customers generosity, the restaurant acted to remove an individual that has a long history of disruptive and unacceptable behaviours which have negatively affected customer experiences,” he said in a statement.

The incident happened at the Myrtle Beach McDonald’s restaurant, where a man allegedly created a ruckus on the restaurant denying to serve a homeless man. The police had to intervene and both the man who filmed the whole incident and the supposed victim were told to leave the outlet. As per the police, it was intentional and planned to get money out of the restaurant. In the video which has garnered a million views across social media, the man can be seen protesting over the alleged kicking out of the homeless man for whose food he already had paid as per his claims.

