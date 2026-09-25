Rs 9,637 Crore For Getting Fired? Ex-Gitpod Executive Seeks Record Payout After She Was Let Go For Sleeping In Sauna

Shannon Burns, a former vice-president of engineering at Gitpod, is seeking around Rs 9,637 crore in compensation after winning a disability discrimination case over her dismissal. The amount, according to the Independent, could become the largest payout ever awarded by a British employment tribunal. Burns, who has ADHD, was dismissed after a 2023 work trip to Austria during which she drank alcohol, forgot her room key and ended up sleeping in a sauna.

Reportedly, the Birmingham Employment Tribunal found in 2025 that Burns was dismissed as a result of her disabilities. She is now claiming compensation based on calculations of her lost future earnings. Her lawyer Tara Grossman said the figure represents what Burns could have earned if she had not been dismissed because of her disabilities.

Shannon Burns lost her job after unusual Austria work trip

Burns was working as Gitpod’s VP of Engineering when she attended a team-building event in Lofer, Austria, in April 2023. She had been drinking during the trip and, after forgetting her key, could not get into her room. She eventually slept in a sauna that night.

After the trip, Gitpod CEO Johannes Landgraf raised concerns about what he saw as a lack of professional accountability. Burns was dismissed from her role in June 2023.

Shannon Burns claims millions in lost salary and equity

As per reports, Gitpod later challenged the scale of Burns’ compensation claim. The company asked the tribunal to limit it to Rs 12.68 crore and sought a Rs 1.27 lakh deposit order, arguing that any claim above Rs 12.68 crore had little reasonable prospect of success.

Gitpod described Burns’ Rs 9,637 crore claim as “extraordinary” and called the calculations “palpable nonsense”. Employment Judge Rachel Wedderspoon rejected the application, saying Burns had an exceptionally high pay history and that her claim included losses linked to both salary and equity.

Shannon Burns held 0.85% Gitpod shares in disputed valuation

Reports say that the tribunal heard that Burns owned 0.85 per cent of Gitpod. Judge Wedderspoon said those shares could currently be worth Rs 32.61 crore and potentially Rs 267.13 crore in four years if Gitpod were acquired by OpenAI for Rs 3,836.76 crore.

The tribunal said the amount sought was highly unusual but found it could not conclude that Burns’ valuation had little reasonable prospect of success without expert evidence.

Shannon Burns now retraining after leaving tech industry

Reportedly, Burns is also seeking compensation for injury to feelings and an ACAS Uplift. She has since left the technology industry and is retraining to become a therapist.

Her social media profile, identified by Grok as @karishannon, previously listed her as Gitpod’s VP of Engineering. Grossman described the tribunal outcome as a success for Burns and said the Rs 9,637 crore calculation was an assessment of her potential earnings had she not been dismissed because of her disabilities.

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