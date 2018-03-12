Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor known for his flamboyant English words, gave a toughest Hindi test in an interview to Akash Banerjee, who hosts political satire show Why So Serious? In his recent interview, Akash quizzes Tharoor on Hindi vocabulary, which the Congress MP also used in order to lampoon at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor condemned Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV recently over his alleged involvement in his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death. The minister responded on Twitter in his defence through flamboyant words. The same minister has given a toughest Hindi test to Akash Banerjee, who hosts political satire show Why So Serious?, he was given 20 words such as Jumla, Hunkaar, Rimjhim and many others.

His interview with Akash Banerjee indeed captured some funny moments, especially when he defined “Acche Din”. Tharoor said, “It is this elusive concept. The Greek equivalent is ‘chimera’. It is something that people talk about, but no one has ever seen.” Whether it is an Exasperating farrago of distortions, Puritanical patriarchy or Webaqoof, his choice of words have been quite difficult to understand. He is known for his magnificent English words.

How to congratulate on Birthday to @ShashiTharoor Happy Birthday Sir ❌ Aheap felicitation and cazole of manifest day to Colossal Savant of English in India. ✔ — A S Lathar (@ASLathar7) March 10, 2018

*Webaqoof*: "one who believes every claim or allegation on the internet & social media must be true" — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 25, 2017

In his recent interview, Akash quizzes Tharoor on Hindi vocabulary, which the Congress MP also used in order to lampoon at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders. On being asked what does Jumla mean, he immediately chuckled and said, “Jumla is what Mr Amit Shah and Mr Narendra Modi did to the nation in a series of speeches, almost four years ago.” His other translations of words will leave you in splits. The minister had been trolled on Twitter for using the word, farrago, which was quite searched on google. He later wrote on his choice of words, “: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea I want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!”

Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalst — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 8, 2017

HR: Tell us why should we hire u? Me: Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies.. HR: STOP IT! U r hired! — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) May 9, 2017

