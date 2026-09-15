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Home > Offbeat News > Shilpi Raj MMS Goes Viral: What We Know About The Bhojpuri Singer’s Private Video Controversy

Shilpi Raj MMS Goes Viral: What We Know About The Bhojpuri Singer’s Private Video Controversy

Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj faced controversy after an alleged private video surfaced online. She denied being featured in the clip, called it a smear campaign and said legal action was being pursued.

Shilpi Raj MMS Goes Viral
Shilpi Raj MMS Goes Viral

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 17:05 IST

The Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj was embroiled in a controversy due to a video clip, which reportedly featured her with a partner, being shared widely online. This case came right after a controversial leak involving actress Trishakar Madhu.

What The Controversy Entailed?

As per reports during that period, the video clip reportedly captured Shilpi in a compromising situation with a partner, while a third person apparently filmed the incident. It was claimed that the identities of men involved in the clip were deliberately blurred. Upon sharing of the clip, Shilpi had called out to people to stop sharing it, while accepting the fact that her private clip was leaking online.

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What Was Her Version Of The Story?

During her interview, Shilpi managed to remain calm while denying the accusation that the viral clip is of her. She described the whole case as a smear campaign against her image and added that success in the film industry attracts many false rumors for the sake of the women in particular. She refused to talk about who would be behind the leak of the video.

Legal Route Taken

She said that her team had already spoken to the court concerning the issue, and she stressed that connecting a person to a video without checking on the truth of the situation or without even speaking to the person was completely unjust. She added that the calls regarding the issue have not come to her but to her manager, Abhay Pandey and her family, especially her brother, had contacted her concerned by the news, although she had assured him.

Career Beyond The Controversy

Even with all the trouble that she had gotten herself into, Shilpi talked about how she is still concentrating on her music career and mentioned that her folk music made her a well-known figure, especially among the rural community. Although she admitted that Bhojpuri films have become weaker in terms of earning money as compared to before, she still feels satisfied with her presence in the industry and hopes to sing for Bollywood someday.

Also read: ‘19-Minute Viral Video’ Puts Sweet Zannat In Crosshairs: Was it She in Hot Viral Video?

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Shilpi Raj MMS Goes Viral: What We Know About The Bhojpuri Singer’s Private Video Controversy

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Shilpi Raj MMS Goes Viral: What We Know About The Bhojpuri Singer’s Private Video Controversy
Shilpi Raj MMS Goes Viral: What We Know About The Bhojpuri Singer’s Private Video Controversy
Shilpi Raj MMS Goes Viral: What We Know About The Bhojpuri Singer’s Private Video Controversy
Shilpi Raj MMS Goes Viral: What We Know About The Bhojpuri Singer’s Private Video Controversy
Shilpi Raj MMS Goes Viral: What We Know About The Bhojpuri Singer’s Private Video Controversy

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