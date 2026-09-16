Shivam Sahu Viral MMS: What Happened To Rewa Man Who Uploaded His Wife’s 13-Minute-14-Second Private Video On Adult Website?

Shivam Sahu, a man from Rewa, was arrested in February 2026 after his wife’s family accused him of secretly recording her private video without consent, circulating it and later uploading the 13-minute-14-second clip on an adult website. The case also involves allegations of dowry harassment and criminal intimidation. Police said Sahu was taken into judicial custody while the cybercrime investigation continues. His electronic devices have been seized and sent for forensic examination.

The woman married Shivam Sahu on May 10, 2025. Her family alleged that she faced dowry harassment after the marriage. Around Rs 3 lakh was demanded during the marriage, they said, of which Rs 2 lakh was paid.

Shivam Sahu case began with alleged private video recording

Police said the incident came to light after Sahu allegedly recorded his wife’s private video without her consent in December 2025. The complaint states that he later circulated the clip on social media and among relatives.

When the woman objected, Sahu allegedly threatened to defame her further. Investigators said the video, which runs for 13 minutes and 14 seconds, was later uploaded to an adult website, turning the matter into a case involving alleged online exploitation and blackmail.

Shivam Sahu allegedly returned with weapon

After the video surfaced online, police said Shivam Sahu went into hiding in Mumbai. On February 12, 2026, he allegedly returned to his in-laws’ house in the Mauganj area carrying a weapon and threatened family members.

Police were alerted and formed a cordon around the area before arresting him. His smartphone and other electronic devices were taken into possession and sent for forensic examination as investigators probe the alleged recording, circulation and upload.

Shivam Sahu faces BNS and IT Act charges

Rewa Police initiated legal proceedings under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. The FIR includes allegations relating to dowry harassment, criminal intimidation and the non-consensual distribution of private sexual material.

The forensic examination of Shivam Sahu’s devices is expected to help investigators determine whether he uploaded the alleged private video and whether there was any additional material linked to the case.

Shivam Sahu case raises warning over leaked videos

The case has also renewed concerns over private videos being circulated online. Experts have warned that such clips can be linked to blackmail, extortion and scams, while victims may face serious emotional and social trauma.

Police and cybercrime authorities have repeatedly advised people not to download, forward or share private content and to report such incidents through official cybercrime channels.

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