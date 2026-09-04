Shivam Sahu Viral Video: Man Allegedly Uploads 13-Minute-14-Second Private Clip Of Wife On Adult Website

In Feb 2026, Shivam Sahu from Rewa was arrested on suspicion of recording a video of his wife without her consent, uploading it on an adult website along with 13 minutes and 14 seconds of video and threatening his family about dowry demands. Sahu is in judicial custody as police probe into the case of cyber crime, dowry harassment, and criminal intimidation.

The woman got married to Sahu on May 10, 2025. As per the complaint of the family of the woman, she was harassed for dowry post marriage. Around Rs 3 lakh was demanded by the accused during the marriage, out of which Rs 2 lakh was paid.

Shivam Sahu Viral video case: how the private clip allegedly reached an adult website

Police said the alleged incident involving the viral video began in December 2025, when Sahu allegedly recorded his wife’s private video without her consent. The complaint states that he later circulated the clip on social media and among relatives.

When the woman objected, Sahu allegedly threatened to defame her further. Investigators said the 13-minute-14-second video was subsequently uploaded to an adult website. The alleged circulation turned the matter into a serious case involving online exploitation and blackmail.

Shivam Sahu Viral video investigation

After the viral video surfaced, police said Sahu went into hiding in Mumbai. On February 12, 2026, he allegedly returned to his in-laws’ house in the Mauganj area carrying a weapon and threatened family members.

Police were alerted and formed a cordon before arresting him. Officers also seized his electronic devices and sent them for forensic examination as part of the investigation.

Shivam Sahu Viral video: charges, police action and survivor support

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, along with provisions concerning dowry harassment and criminal intimidation. Officials said strict legal action was being taken and that protection and support were being provided to the survivor.

The viral video case also highlights a wider warning from experts. So-called leaked videos circulating online can be connected to blackmail, extortion or scams, while victims can face serious emotional and social trauma. Police and cybercrime authorities have repeatedly urged people not to download, forward or share private content and to report such incidents through official cybercrime channels.

Also Read: Shalini Pandey Viral Video: Actor Breaks Silence On Clip Circulating Online, Here’s What You Need To Know