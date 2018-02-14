A Chinese woman passenger at the Dongguan railway station, in China's Guangdong Province, jumped into an X-Ray machine at a train station, with her heels in order to keep a keen eye on her handbag. She further jumped onto the conveyer belt and vigorously followed her handbag all the way to the other side. The woman passenger, however, did not face against ill-effects, the security staff at the Dongguan station warned other passengers not to indulge such exercises.

She further jumped onto the conveyer belt and vigorously followed her handbag all the way to the other side. According to Mirror Online, staff members at the Dongguan station have advised all the passengers not to climb into the X-Ray machine as the radiation given off by the scanners for security purposes, can be quite harmful. Security camera footage showed her climbing out of the machine and checking handbag and luggage. The incident baffled the security staff members at the Dongguan railway station.

The video of the woman passenger going inside the X-Ray machine has gained utmost attention on a social media platform. The video depicted a sequence of orange tinted X-ray images of the woman passenger, as she passed through the scanner, with her skeleton which was visible to rest of the world. The woman passenger, however, did not face against ill-effects, the security staff members at the Dongguan railway station warned all the other passengers not to indulge in such exercises. The powerful X-rays machines which are used for security purposes are quite harmful to health, because the radiation exposure can cause cell mutations that may lead to cancer. The amount of radiation one is exposed to during an X-ray depends on the tissue or organ being which is being examined.