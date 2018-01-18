In a shocking video that has gone viral on the internet, a man ended up punching a kangaroo in the face to rescue his dog from him in Australia. The incident occurred when the man had reportedly gone out for pig hunting with his dog and a few of his friends. When the kangaroo released his dog from his capture, he faced to the man to punch him in the face but ended up being on the receiving end of it.

A popular saying ‘Dogs are a man’s best friend’ was testified when an Australian man got captured in a video landing a punch on the face of a kangaroo to save his dog. The video that has gone viral on social media was actually shot in 2016 when the man had reportedly gone out for pig hunting with his dog and a few of his friends in rural New South Wales in Australia. The man, named Greig Tonkins rushed to release his dog from the kangaroo’s capture that had refused to let him go.

The man who worked as a zookeeper startled the animal with his moves after which the Kangaroo decided to let go of his dog. In an interesting turn of events, the kangaroo faced the man to punch him but instead the man ended up punching the kangaroo in his face. A National Geographic explorer, Marco Festa Bianchet who studies Kangaroos said, “The guy’s very lucky because he could have been killed.” He further explained, “Kangaroos don’t normally try to box, or punch, each other. Instead, they prefer to balance on their strong tails and kick with their powerful back legs. If the kangaroo had done that to the guy it could have disemboweled him.”

Upon further investigation upon the backstory of the incident, it was found out that Greig and his friends were on the trip with their friend Kailem Barwick, a 19-year-old teenager who was diagnosed with terminal cancer. The group was actually hoping to catch an elusive tonner for Barwick—a wild boar that would weigh more than 100 kilograms (around 220 pounds), a leading daily reported. Barwick passed away just after a few days before the video became a viral hit. His friend Amor said “Barwick would be looking down from [heaven] and laughing because it was the highlight of the trip.”