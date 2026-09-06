Shruthi Narayanan 14-Minute Viral Video Controversy: Was The Alleged ‘Audition Clip’ Ever Proven Real?

Tamil television actress Shruthi Narayanan became the focus of massive internet controversy in March 2025, when a supposed 14-minute private video started gaining popularity on various social media sites. The video was generally perceived by netizens to be part of a private audition process and was immediately associated with casting couch accusations in the Tamil entertainment industry. Nonetheless, no evidence was ever confirmed for the authenticity of this video, nor were any facts known regarding the source of this recording.

With the spread of this video, Shruthi finally spoke up and requested that people refrain from posting the video. So, how did it all unfold in the case of the Shruthi Narayanan viral video controversy? Was the audition video ever confirmed to be real?

What Was The Shruthi Narayanan 14-Minute Viral Video Controversy?

The controversy broke out in March 2025 with the distribution of a video of about 14 minutes in length on the Internet with the name of Shruthi Narayanan. While several news sources called it an allegedly private audition, people on social media networks started associating it with the discussion about casting couch.

The video quickly gained popularity among social networks such as X, Instagram and Telegram, but even at the peak of the controversy mainstream news sources mentioned again and again that the identity of the woman in the video was not established yet.

Was The Viral Video Really From An Audition?

That was one of the biggest claims surrounding the clip, but it was never conclusively established. Reports described it as a purported private-audition video and suggested that viewers believed it showed a casting-couch situation.

However, there was no verified public evidence establishing where the footage had been recorded, who else was involved, or whether it genuinely came from an audition. That distinction is important because the “casting couch” label quickly became attached to the controversy even though its origin remained unconfirmed.

What Did Shruthi Narayanan Say About The Viral Clip?

Shruthi addressed the controversy through Instagram Stories after the video began spreading. She said the situation had been extremely difficult for her and her family and criticised people who were treating the circulation of such material as entertainment.

The actress urged users to stop spreading the content and reminded people that leaked videos, whether real or deepfake, could seriously damage someone’s life. She also warned that circulating private or manipulated material could attract legal consequences.

Did Shruthi Narayanan Say The Video Was A Deepfake?

This is where the reporting becomes less clear. Some reports interpreted Shruthi’s statements as suggesting that the circulating material may have been AI-generated or manipulated. However, she did not publicly provide a forensic finding proving that the clip was a deepfake.

Likewise, no publicly documented forensic analysis conclusively established that the footage was genuine. As a result, the safest conclusion remains that the authenticity of the alleged Shruthi Narayanan viral video was unresolved in the public record.

Did Shruthi Narayanan Take Legal Action?

Shruthi warned against the circulation of leaked material and shared information about legal provisions that could apply to people spreading such videos. However, contemporary mainstream reporting did not establish a publicly documented final police or court outcome resolving who originally uploaded the clip or whether any individual was prosecuted over it. The controversy therefore remained centred largely around the viral circulation itself, Shruthi’s response and the wider debate over privacy, deepfakes and exploitation.

Who Is Shruthi Narayanan?

Shruthi Narayanan is known primarily for her work in Tamil television. She gained wider recognition through the popular Star Vijay serial Siragadikka Aasai, which also streams on JioHotstar.

Her name suddenly reached a much wider audience after the viral-video controversy, but the episode also highlighted how quickly unverified private clips can become attached to a public figure’s identity online. More than a year later, the central question surrounding the controversy remains the same: the clip was widely circulated and heavily discussed, but there was no conclusive public verification proving that the alleged 14-minute audition video was genuine.

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