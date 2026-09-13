Shruthi Narayanan Casting Couch Video: Real, Fake Or Deepfake? Here’s What We Know

Shruthi Narayanan, a Tamil actress appearing in various television shows, became embroiled in a massive social media controversy in March 2025 when the video allegedly taken from her private collection started floating around online.

The video was said to be of nearly 14 minutes long and to have been shot during a private audition. However, the main thing that still remains the same is that the video has not yet been confirmed, and there is no hard evidence that the girl seen in the video is really Shruthi.

What Happened In Shruthi Narayanan’s Viral Video Controversy?

The entire ordeal began when the videos purportedly starring Shruthi were uploaded and shared across social media. The videos were soon tagged as either “leaked” or “casting couch.” Some people even alleged that the video was one of her auditions, although the allegations were not confirmed.

After uploading, the actress made her Instagram account private for a while but she soon came back to the platform. She had also commented on how the incident was affecting her life.

Did Shruthi Narayanan Say The Video Was A Deepfake?

Instead of stating, “the video is fake,” Shruthi provided content on the creation of such videos using AI-cloning and deepfake technology. This move was interpreted as an indication that the circulating video might be doctored using AI technology.

The other message she conveyed is that leaking such content, irrespective of whether it is real or doctored, has the capacity to destroy people’s lives. It should be noted that there is no concrete proof regarding the authenticity or fabrication of the video through AI technology.

What Did Shruthi Narayanan Say After The Video Went Viral?

Shruthi strongly criticised people who were treating the controversy as entertainment. In an emotional Instagram note, she said the situation was extremely difficult for her and her close ones and asked users to stop spreading the material.

She also shared information about possible legal consequences for circulating intimate content without consent and urged people to “start being human.”

Who Is Shruthi Narayanan?

Shruthi Narayanan is a Tamil TV actor who made a name for herself in the series Siragadikka Aasai. The controversy also created confusion with the actress Shruti Narayann, who starred in Citadel: Honey Bunny. She needed to clarify herself in the public domain that she was not the same person who was associated with the viral-video scandal.

Until now, the only true conclusion that can be drawn is as follows: a supposed video went viral, Shruthi condemned its circulation and the chance of it being a fake video by using AI technology.

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