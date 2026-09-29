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Home > Offbeat News > Shruthi Narayanan MMS: What Was In 14-Minute ‘Casting Couch’ Leaked Video That Went Viral?

Shruthi Narayanan MMS: What Was In 14-Minute ‘Casting Couch’ Leaked Video That Went Viral?

Shruthi Narayanan MMS controversy began after an alleged 14-minute private video circulated online, but its authenticity and the identity of the woman shown remain unconfirmed. The actress highlighted possible AI and deepfake manipulation.

Shruthi Narayanan’s alleged viral video remains unconfirmed (Images: X)
Shruthi Narayanan’s alleged viral video remains unconfirmed (Images: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-29 09:34 IST

Tamil film actress Shruthi Narayanan found herself embroiled in a controversy on social media in March 2025 due to an alleged video involving her making the rounds online. The video titled “Shruthi Narayanan MMS” was said to be a video close to 14 minutes long, apparently filmed during a private audition. Some people on social media claimed it to be a “leaked” video, or a video “related to casting couch”. However, there is no confirmation that the lady in the video is Shruthi.

Shruthi Narayanan MMS controversy started from unconfirmed claims on social media

It was uploaded and shared on social media, where various claims regarding its nature were made.

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Following the circulation of the Shruthi Narayanan MMS, the actress made her Instagram account private for a period before returning to the platform. She also spoke about the impact the controversy was having on her life and those close to her.

Shruthi Narayanan MMS raises questions over deepfake possibility

Shruthi did not explicitly claim that the video was fake. Rather, she posted information about how the technology for AI clones and deepfakes can be used to generate a manipulated video. Some people understood this as an indication that the MMS video circulating about Shruthi Narayanan had been doctored.

At the same time, there is no concrete proof establishing that the video was created using AI or that it is authentic. The question of who appears in the video therefore remains unconfirmed.

Shruthi Narayanan MMS prompts actress to urge people to stop sharing

In an emotional Instagram note, Shruthi criticised people who were treating the controversy as entertainment and said the situation had been extremely difficult for her and her close ones. She urged users to stop spreading the material.

She also shared information about possible legal consequences for circulating intimate content without consent and appealed to people to “start being human”. Her response came as the Shruthi Narayanan MMS continued to draw attention online.

Shruthi Narayanan MMS confusion also involves another actress

Shruthi Narayanan is known for her role in the Tamil television series Siragadikka Aasai. The controversy also led to confusion with actress Shruti Narayann, who appeared in Citadel: Honey Bunny. She clarified publicly that she was not the actress associated with the viral-video controversy.

At present, the set facts about the Shruthi Narayanan MMS are few: there was a video posted online, Shruthi has denounced its dissemination, and she pointed out the use of artificial intelligence in this. The authenticity and identity of the woman in the video are yet to be confirmed.

Also Read: Nisha Guragain Viral MMS: What Happened To The Leaked Video Of TikTok Star That Sent Her Name Trending?   

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Shruthi Narayanan MMS: What Was In 14-Minute ‘Casting Couch’ Leaked Video That Went Viral?
Tags: Shruthi Narayanan MMSviral mmsviral video

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Shruthi Narayanan MMS: What Was In 14-Minute ‘Casting Couch’ Leaked Video That Went Viral?

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Shruthi Narayanan MMS: What Was In 14-Minute ‘Casting Couch’ Leaked Video That Went Viral?

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Shruthi Narayanan MMS: What Was In 14-Minute ‘Casting Couch’ Leaked Video That Went Viral?
Shruthi Narayanan MMS: What Was In 14-Minute ‘Casting Couch’ Leaked Video That Went Viral?
Shruthi Narayanan MMS: What Was In 14-Minute ‘Casting Couch’ Leaked Video That Went Viral?
Shruthi Narayanan MMS: What Was In 14-Minute ‘Casting Couch’ Leaked Video That Went Viral?
Shruthi Narayanan MMS: What Was In 14-Minute ‘Casting Couch’ Leaked Video That Went Viral?

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