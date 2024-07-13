Six Strange Laws from Around the World: From Daily Laughter in Japan to No High Heels in Greece

While there are many laws in the various countries around the globe that aim to uphold justice and protect their citizens, there are some regulations that hold historical or cultural significance and might seem peculiar today. Although many of these unusual laws are rarely enforced, yet, they continue to be part of the legal framework. Here are six such odd laws from various countries.



Laugh Daily, Yamagata Prefecture, Japan



In Japan’s Yamagata Prefecture, a local ordinance encourages residents to laugh at least once a day to promote better physical and mental health. This law is based on research from Yamagata University’s Faculty of Medicine, which found a direct link between laughter and improved health. Business operators are also asked to cultivate a workplace environment that encourages laughter. Additionally, the eighth day of every month is designated as a day for “residents to promote health through laughter.”



No Singing in a Swimsuit, Florida, USA



Florida, known for its picturesque beaches, has an unusual law prohibiting people from singing while in their swimsuits. According to the Sarasota Code of Ordinances, singing in a swimsuit or singing along to the radio while running or walking is banned to prevent disturbing the “peace, quiet, and comfort of others.”



No Ice Cream on Cherry Pie, Kansas, USA



In Kansas, a peculiar law dictates that cherry pie cannot be served with a scoop of ice cream. This regulation, likely enacted in the 1800s, reflects historical attitudes towards indulgence, as consuming a rich dessert with ice cream was considered “gluttonous and morally wrong.”



Ban on Winnie the Pooh Merchandise, Tuszyn, Poland



In 2014, the town of Tuszyn in Poland banned Winnie the Pooh merchandise, including t-shirts and toys, from public playgrounds. Lawmakers deemed the character “inappropriately dressed” and “half-naked” since he wears only a shirt and no pants. Additionally, concerns were raised about the character’s lack of a clear gender, which was considered inappropriate for children.

No Chewing Gum, Singapore



Since 1992, Singapore has banned chewing gum to maintain city cleanliness. The government implemented this law because improperly disposed of gum was causing cleanliness issues. However, in 2004, exceptions were made for dental and therapeutic gums, which can be purchased from doctors or registered pharmacists for medical reasons, such as nicotine gum used in smoking cessation programs.

No High Heels at Greece’s Monuments

In Greece, visitors are prohibited from wearing high heels at historic sites like the Parthenon and the Acropolis in Athens. This law was established to protect the ancient monuments from damage, as scratches from heels can chip away at the fragile stones. Visitors are encouraged to wear flat footwear to help preserve these iconic sites.



These laws, though seemingly odd, reflect the unique historical, cultural, and social contexts of their respective countries.