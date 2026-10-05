LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Smart Meter Showing A High Electricity Bill? 5 Easy Ways To Check At Home If Your Meter Is Reading Wrong

Smart Meter Showing A High Electricity Bill? 5 Easy Ways To Check At Home If Your Meter Is Reading Wrong

Got a surprisingly high electricity bill? Learn five simple ways to check your smart meter, track daily consumption, identify power-hungry appliances and spot possible billing errors.

Smart Meter Showing A High Electricity Bill? (Image Credit: AI)
Smart Meter Showing A High Electricity Bill? (Image Credit: AI)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 14:46 IST

The envelope, or the message on the phone, arrives on an ordinary morning. The amount is far higher than anything the household remembers. Nobody bought a new air conditioner, and nobody left lights on for weeks. The family looks at the small digital box on the wall and wonders: is it reading wrong? Before the argument with the electricity company begins, experts suggest a few checks that can be done at home.

1. Switch Everything Off and Watch

Turn off every appliance and light, including chargers, TVs on standby and water purifiers. Then look at the meter. If its display or indicator light is still ticking away quickly, something in the house, or the meter itself, is drawing power. A slow, steady blink is normal.

You Might Be Interested In

2. Read It Twice, a Day Apart

Note the cumulative reading at a fixed time, say 8 pm, and again 24 hours later. The difference is your daily consumption in units (kWh). Multiply it by the days in the billing period and compare it with the units on your bill.

3. Test With a Known Load

Switch off everything except one appliance of known wattage, such as a 1,000-watt heater or geyser. Running it for one hour should add roughly one unit. If the meter shows far more, that is a red flag worth reporting.

4. Audit the Power Guzzlers

Air conditioners, geysers, heaters, washing machines and old refrigerators use the most electricity. Multiply an appliance’s kilowatt rating by the hours used to estimate its monthly share. A plug-in energy monitor can make this easier.

5. Read the Bill Line by Line

All the shocks do not originate from the meter. Look at the billing cycle, if there are any estimated readings, previous unpaid bills, fixed charges, and tariff slabs. Certain places have different costs depending upon the hour of electricity consumption during the day.

What If the Figures Still Do Not Balance?

Take notes of your own readings and the photographs of the meter. File a complaint against the power distribution company and demand the testing of the meter. If the reply does not satisfy you, then you can go to the consumer grievance forum of the company. Find out the charges of testing and process through your company since the guidelines vary according to states.

What Would Follow?

Would your reading suggest a defective meter or an energy-consuming appliance? Would the power distribution company act within the stipulated time? And would other consumers follow your example?

For now, one habit can protect any household: look at the meter before the bill arrives.

Also Read: 82 Ashram Students Made ‘Half-Bald’ After Superintendent Allegedly Got Angry Over Their Playful Behaviour, Parents Furious

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Smart Meter Showing A High Electricity Bill? 5 Easy Ways To Check At Home If Your Meter Is Reading Wrong
Tags: High Electricity BillSmart Meter

RELATED News

Tired Of Dating Apps, This US Woman Created A ‘Husband Application’ And Got 241 Responses | Watch Viral Video

Spent Rs 6 Lakh On Coach Bags For Girlfriend, Man Says He Was Dumped After Showering Her With Expensive Gifts, Story Goes Viral

77-Year-Old Man Calls ChatGPT “Sir” In Every Message, His Viral Chats Win The Internet

Did You Know Heels Were Originally Made For Men? The Surprising 10th Century History Behind High Heels

Employee Took Sick Leave For ‘Stomach Flu’, Then Appeared In A Coorg Reel; Her Manager’s 5-Word Reply Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Team India And West Indies Punished Heavily For Slow Over-Rate In New Chandigarh

Caught On Cam: Rewa Doctors Assault Injured Patient After Accusing Him Of Acting, Guards Drag Him By Hair; He Was Hurt In Land Dispute

Smart Meter Showing A High Electricity Bill? 5 Easy Ways To Check At Home If Your Meter Is Reading Wrong

Suryakumar Yadav Eyeing Team India Return? T20 World Cup Winning Captain Makes Huge Move in Domestic Circuit

Wife Left After a Quarrel, Husband Tried Calls-Msgs to Pacify Her, Rode Out to Bring Back- Died in Kaiserganj Road Accident

Lionel Messi Farewell Match: Check All Details of Argentine Legend’s Final Match – Opponent, Venue, Date, Timing, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel And More

Clastek Engineering Limited Filed DRHP With NSE Emerge

82 Ashram Students Made ‘Half-Bald’ After Superintendent Allegedly Got Angry Over Their Playful Behaviour, Parents Furious

WATCH VIDEO: “You Have To Wait” — Gautam Gambhir Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Be Patient For His Chance

IND-A vs AUS-A: Punjab Kings All-Rounder Replaces Hardik Pandya In India A One-Day Squad To Face Australia A

Smart Meter Showing A High Electricity Bill? 5 Easy Ways To Check At Home If Your Meter Is Reading Wrong

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Smart Meter Showing A High Electricity Bill? 5 Easy Ways To Check At Home If Your Meter Is Reading Wrong

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Smart Meter Showing A High Electricity Bill? 5 Easy Ways To Check At Home If Your Meter Is Reading Wrong
Smart Meter Showing A High Electricity Bill? 5 Easy Ways To Check At Home If Your Meter Is Reading Wrong
Smart Meter Showing A High Electricity Bill? 5 Easy Ways To Check At Home If Your Meter Is Reading Wrong
Smart Meter Showing A High Electricity Bill? 5 Easy Ways To Check At Home If Your Meter Is Reading Wrong
Smart Meter Showing A High Electricity Bill? 5 Easy Ways To Check At Home If Your Meter Is Reading Wrong

QUICK LINKS