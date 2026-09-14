Smriti Sinha Viral Video: Bhojpuri Actress’ Comment Sparks Pawan Singh Buzz, Here’s What She Actually Happened

A viral video featuring Bhojpuri actress Smriti Sinha has sparked a fresh social media debate after comments she made during a podcast were interpreted by users as being about actor-singer Pawan Singh. The clip, which began circulating widely in early September, shows Sinha speaking about an unnamed Bhojpuri star. Her comments have since been picked up across social media, with several users and YouTube channels directly connecting them to Pawan Singh. However, there is an important detail: Sinha does not name Pawan Singh in the viral portion of the conversation.

Smriti Sinha Viral Video: What Did She Say?

In the clip from her appearance on The Abhay Entertainment podcast, Sinha is heard discussing the perception of the Bhojpuri film industry and referring to an unnamed star.

She allegedly says that certain stars spend much of the month intoxicated and makes a controversial remark about how women are perceived by them. The remarks were subsequently circulated online with Pawan Singh’s name attached to them.

The original context of the complete podcast has also become part of the discussion. According to ABP News, the full episode had not been streamed when the short clip began circulating, making it difficult to establish from the viral excerpt alone whom Sinha was referring to.

Why Is Pawan Singh’s Name Being Dragged Into The Viral Clip?

The speculation appears to stem partly from Sinha’s previous professional association with Pawan Singh. The two have worked together and were also the subject of relationship rumours several years ago.

Their pairing attracted considerable attention around 2022, when they appeared together in the music video Saari Se Taadi. At the time, Sinha had rejected speculation surrounding their relationship and said the rumours were unfounded.

That history has now prompted some social media users to interpret her latest comments through the lens of her past association with Singh.

Smriti Sinha, Pawan Singh Yet To Clarify Viral Claims

Neither Smriti Sinha nor Pawan Singh has, according to the latest reports, publicly confirmed that the comments were directed at the actor. Times of India also reported that the actress did not identify the star in the viral clip.

For now, therefore, the viral claim linking Sinha’s remarks specifically to Pawan Singh remains social-media speculation rather than an established fact.

The episode highlights how a short clip from a celebrity interview can quickly acquire a different meaning once it begins circulating without its full context, particularly in an industry where celebrity relationships and rivalries frequently become fodder for online discussion.