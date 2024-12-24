Snowstorm Paralyses Manali, Over 1,000 Vehicles Stranded Between Solang And Atal Tunnel | WATCH

Over 1,000 vehicles are currently stuck in the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh, causing a major traffic jam. The ongoing snowfall has further aggravated the problem.

Over 1,000 vehicles are currently stuck in the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh, causing a major traffic jam. The ongoing snowfall has further aggravated the problem. It is reported that several vehicles have skidded due to the snow, making the situation even more concerning. Efforts are underway to clear the stuck vehicles, with senior officials, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), present at the site.

Due to heavy snowfall, Many vehicles are stuck from Solang nallah to Atal tunnel in #Manali. Police officials have reached the spot and are carrying out a rescue operation to evacuate the vehicles. pic.twitter.com/krIm4GrVUh — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) December 23, 2024

For information, the weather in many districts of Himachal Pradesh is quite bad at the moment. Continuous snowfall and rain have made conditions more alarming. While snowfall brings joy to tourists, it has also forced vehicles to crawl at slow speeds. This is not the first time such a situation has occurred in hilly areas. Tourists, attracted by the snowfall, often head to the mountains in large numbers, but the resources available in these areas are not sufficient to manage this influx, leading to problems.

For reference, the Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world, measuring 9.02 kilometers. The tunnel connects Manali to the Lahaul-Spiti Valley throughout the year. Before the tunnel was constructed, the valley would remain cut off from the rest of the region for about six months due to heavy snowfall. However, the tunnel was built at a height of approximately 3,000 meters above sea level, with advanced specifications, between the Pir Panjal mountain range in the Himalayas.

The decision to construct this strategically important tunnel beneath the Rohtang Pass was made by the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The foundation stone for the access road to the southern portal of the tunnel was laid on May 26, 2002. The Modi government decided to name the tunnel after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in December 2019 to honor him.