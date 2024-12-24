Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Snowstorm Paralyses Manali, Over 1,000 Vehicles Stranded Between Solang And Atal Tunnel | WATCH

Over 1,000 vehicles are currently stuck in the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh, causing a major traffic jam. The ongoing snowfall has further aggravated the problem.

Snowstorm Paralyses Manali, Over 1,000 Vehicles Stranded Between Solang And Atal Tunnel | WATCH

Over 1,000 vehicles are currently stuck in the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh, causing a major traffic jam. The ongoing snowfall has further aggravated the problem. It is reported that several vehicles have skidded due to the snow, making the situation even more concerning. Efforts are underway to clear the stuck vehicles, with senior officials, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), present at the site.

For information, the weather in many districts of Himachal Pradesh is quite bad at the moment. Continuous snowfall and rain have made conditions more alarming. While snowfall brings joy to tourists, it has also forced vehicles to crawl at slow speeds. This is not the first time such a situation has occurred in hilly areas. Tourists, attracted by the snowfall, often head to the mountains in large numbers, but the resources available in these areas are not sufficient to manage this influx, leading to problems.

For reference, the Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world, measuring 9.02 kilometers. The tunnel connects Manali to the Lahaul-Spiti Valley throughout the year. Before the tunnel was constructed, the valley would remain cut off from the rest of the region for about six months due to heavy snowfall. However, the tunnel was built at a height of approximately 3,000 meters above sea level, with advanced specifications, between the Pir Panjal mountain range in the Himalayas.

The decision to construct this strategically important tunnel beneath the Rohtang Pass was made by the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The foundation stone for the access road to the southern portal of the tunnel was laid on May 26, 2002. The Modi government decided to name the tunnel after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in December 2019 to honor him.

Filed under

Atal Tunnel Snowstorm Manali

Advertisement

Also Read

Iconic Saltwater Crocodile From ‘Crocodile Dundee’ Dies At 90

Iconic Saltwater Crocodile From ‘Crocodile Dundee’ Dies At 90

Bharat Progress Report 2024: Foreign Direct Investment In India Surpasses $1 Trillion

Bharat Progress Report 2024: Foreign Direct Investment In India Surpasses $1 Trillion

Kumbh Special Trains To Operate From Delhi, Bihar, And Other States – Check Routes, Stops, And Timings

Kumbh Special Trains To Operate From Delhi, Bihar, And Other States – Check Routes, Stops,...

Bharat Progress Report: India Set To Lead Maritime Innovation As IMHC 2024 Explores Global Impact

Bharat Progress Report: India Set To Lead Maritime Innovation As IMHC 2024 Explores Global Impact

Manu Bhaker’s Exclusion For Khel Ratna Sparks Debate

Manu Bhaker’s Exclusion For Khel Ratna Sparks Debate

Entertainment

Homer’s Epic Poem ‘The Odyssey’ To Be Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

Homer’s Epic Poem ‘The Odyssey’ To Be Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Blake Lively’s SHOCKING Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Justin Baldoni

Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Blake Lively’s SHOCKING Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Justin Baldoni

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Host Private Event To Introduce Daughter Dua To Paparazzi

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Host Private Event To Introduce Daughter Dua To Paparazzi

Allu Arjun To Appear Before Chikkadpally Police At 11am Over Sandhya Theatre Stampede- What Happens If He Doesn’t?

Allu Arjun To Appear Before Chikkadpally Police At 11am Over Sandhya Theatre Stampede- What Happens

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox