Sofik SK 6 Minutes 6 Seconds Leaked MMS Video: Who Is the West Bengal Content Creator at the Centre of the Controversy?

West Bengal-based digital creator Sofik SK once became a huge trend across the internet after an alleged private leaked viral mms video linked to him began circulating on social media. The controversy came at a time when several creators and celebrities have raised concerns over fake, edited and AI-generated viral videos. Bhojpuri actress Kajal Kumari has also recently spoken out against alleged fake videos circulating in her name.

Sofik SK Viral MMS Video Trended on Social Media

A video allegedly showing Sofik SK in an intimate moment with a woman began trending on social media on Wednesday. Some social media users have referred to the clip as the “Sofik SK viral MMS” and claimed that it is around 6 minutes and 6 seconds long. The woman seen in discussions around the viral clip has also been identified by some social media users as Dostu Sonali.

However, claims surrounding viral videos on social media can often be misleading. The authenticity and origin of the circulating clip have also become a major point of discussion.

What Did Sofik SK Say About the Viral MMS Leaked Video?

According to the claims surrounding the controversy, Sofik SK said that the video was not intentionally uploaded by him. He reportedly claimed that such a video was stored on his girlfriend’s phone and that he did not know how it later appeared on social media.

The controversy has also led to claims that the viral MMS clip may have been edited or manipulated. Questions have been raised about whether AI editing or other digital tools played a role in the video circulating online.

Sofik SK Viral 6 Minutes 6 Seconds MMS Video: Who Is He?

Sofik SK is a popular digital creator from West Bengal and is known for his comedy content. He is also associated with Palli Gram TV and has gained popularity among audiences in West Bengal and Assam. His comic timing and entertaining videos have helped him build a strong following on social media.

While Sofik SK has posted several comedy and entertainment videos online, the alleged viral private video has now brought him into the spotlight for a very different reason. As the clip continues to trend, social media users are closely watching for further clarification about the viral video controversy.