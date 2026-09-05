Sofik SK-Dustu Sonali 19 Minute Viral Video Controversy: Who Leaked The Couple’s Private Video?

Sofik SK-Dustu Sonali 19 Minute Viral Video: Bengali content creators Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali found themselves at the centre of a massive social-media controversy after a private video involving the couple was circulated online without their consent. The clip became widely known as the “19 minute viral video”, triggering searches across social-media platforms and bringing both creators unwanted attention. Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali subsequently addressed the controversy publicly and alleged that someone they once trusted was behind the leak.

But who allegedly obtained the couple’s private video, and what did Sofik and Sonali say after it went viral?

What Was The Sofik SK-Dustu Sonali Viral Video Controversy?

The controversy erupted in late November 2025 when a private recording involving Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali began spreading rapidly online. The video was widely labelled a “19-minute video” on social media, although reports differed over its exact duration. Some contemporary reports described the original clip as being around 15 minutes long, while the “19 minute” description became increasingly attached to the trend as it spread. Rather than denying that a private recording existed, Sofik and Sonali separately addressed the leak and made it clear that the footage had never been intended for public circulation.

Who Allegedly Leaked Sofik SK And Dustu Sonali’s Private Video?

According to the couple, the leak was allegedly carried out by someone they considered a close friend. Sofik claimed that he had trusted the person “like a brother” and had even shared access to his phone with him. Reports citing Sofik’s explanation said the friend allegedly knew his phone password and was able to access the private recording.

The couple further alleged that the person later attempted to blackmail them before eventually circulating the footage online. These claims were made by Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali themselves; the allegations against the individual should therefore not be treated as a judicially established finding.

What Did Sofik SK Say About The Viral Video?

Sofik publicly acknowledged that the private clip was an old recording involving him and said it had been made long before it surfaced online. He expressed regret over the situation and said that he had changed considerably since the recording was made.

More importantly, Sofik maintained that the video had been taken from his phone without permission and blamed someone he had previously trusted for putting it online. The creator also spoke about feeling betrayed by a person he had considered extremely close to him.

What Did Dustu Sonali Say About The Leak?

Dustu Sonali also addressed the controversy in an emotional statement. She said the recording captured a private moment between her and her boyfriend and had never been intended for public viewing.

Sonali spoke about the severe effect the leak had on her personal life, saying that she was finding it difficult to step outside because of the scrutiny and abuse she received online. She also claimed that she had approached the cybercrime authorities and filed a complaint against the person she accused of leaking the clip.

Was The Sofik SK-Dustu Sonali Video Really 19 Minutes Long?

This is where online reporting became confusing. The controversy eventually became strongly associated with phrases such as “19 minute viral video” and “19:34 video”, but several reports describing the Sofik SK-Dustu Sonali recording put its duration at closer to 15 minutes.

As the trend exploded, unrelated clips, deepfakes and misidentified influencers also became connected with the wider “19-minute video” phenomenon. This means the phrase became bigger than the original Sofik-Sonali controversy itself. For that reason, the safest description is that Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali were linked to a private leaked video that became widely referred to online as the 19-minute viral video, rather than claiming that every clip circulating under that label was genuinely theirs.

Did Sofik SK And Dustu Sonali Take Legal Action?

Sonali said she filed a complaint with cybercrime authorities over the unauthorised leak. Reports also said the couple intended to pursue action against the person they accused of accessing and distributing the private recording.

The controversy subsequently sparked wider discussion around digital privacy and the circulation of intimate content without consent. Whatever the circumstances in which a private recording is made, redistributing such material without permission can have serious legal and personal consequences for those involved.

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