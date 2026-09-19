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Home > Offbeat News > Sofik SK, Dustu Sonali Viral Video: What Is The Story Behind 19-Minute Leaked Clip?

Sofik SK, Dustu Sonali Viral Video: What Is The Story Behind 19-Minute Leaked Clip?

Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali viral video: Police have reportedly said the alleged 19-minute intimate clip may be AI-generated and cautioned users against sharing fake or manipulated content online.

Sofik SK, Dustu Sonali Viral Video (Image: X)
Sofik SK, Dustu Sonali Viral Video (Image: X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 21:40 IST

A purported 19-minute intimate video allegedly involving Bengali content creators Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali has surfaced online, triggering widespread discussion on social media. However, questions remain over the authenticity of the footage, with police reportedly saying that the viral clip is allegedly AI-generated. The incident has once again highlighted concerns surrounding digitally manipulated content, online privacy and the rapid circulation of unverified videos across social media platforms.

Is the 19-Minute Viral Video AI-Generated?

According to the police statement cited in reports, the viral clip is allegedly AI-generated and should not be treated as authentic footage involving the individuals named in connection with it. The circulation of such material can make it difficult for users to distinguish genuine recordings from manipulated or fabricated content. Authorities have also cautioned social media users against sharing or spreading fake and AI-generated material. There has been no verified evidence establishing that the purported footage is an authentic recording of Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali.

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Who Are Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali?

Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali are Bengali content creators who have built an audience through their social media presence. Their names have recently drawn attention online following the circulation of the alleged video. The viral claims, however, should be viewed in the context of the police warning regarding the authenticity of the footage.

Police Warn Against Sharing Fake Content

Police have cautioned people against violating the privacy of individuals and circulating unverified or AI-generated content on social media platforms. With artificial intelligence making it increasingly easy to create realistic-looking manipulated videos, authorities have urged users to verify information before sharing it. The episode also underscores the risks posed by the rapid spread of alleged private videos online, particularly when their authenticity has not been independently established. Social media users are advised to rely on verified information rather than forwarding or reposting unconfirmed claims.
Also Read: Lalitha Viral MMS Video Link: What Was Behind the Search and Why Users Should Be Careful

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Sofik SK, Dustu Sonali Viral Video: What Is The Story Behind 19-Minute Leaked Clip?
Tags: 19 minute viral videoAI-generated videoDustu Sonali MMSDustu Sonali viral videofake viral videosofik sk dustu sonaliSofik SK MMSSofik SK viral videoviral video AI generated

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Sofik SK, Dustu Sonali Viral Video: What Is The Story Behind 19-Minute Leaked Clip?

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Sofik SK, Dustu Sonali Viral Video: What Is The Story Behind 19-Minute Leaked Clip?
Sofik SK, Dustu Sonali Viral Video: What Is The Story Behind 19-Minute Leaked Clip?
Sofik SK, Dustu Sonali Viral Video: What Is The Story Behind 19-Minute Leaked Clip?
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Sofik SK, Dustu Sonali Viral Video: What Is The Story Behind 19-Minute Leaked Clip?

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