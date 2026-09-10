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Home > Offbeat News > Sofik SK Viral MMS: What Did New Reel Say After Leaked Intimate Video Involving Girlfriend

Sofik SK Viral MMS: What Did New Reel Say After Leaked Intimate Video Involving Girlfriend

Sofik SK’s viral private video controversy drew trolling and a surge in his Instagram following before he returned with a dance reel in November 2025.

Sofik SK returns with dance reel after viral MMS controversy (Image: X)
Sofik SK returns with dance reel after viral MMS controversy (Image: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-10 14:54 IST

Bengali content creator Sofik SK returned to social media with a new dance reel in November 2025, days after a private video featuring him and his girlfriend surfaced online and triggered a wave of trolling. The controversy, which began that month, also brought an unexpected rise in his Instagram following, which crossed 4.96 lakh. After publicly apologising over the viral clip, Sofik posted a fresh video dancing to a trending Bengali track.

Sofik SK Viral MMS controversy followed him into a new reel

Sofik’s post suggested that he was trying to return to his usual content routine. The reel came two days after his apology and showed him dancing to a Bengali song. While some followers supported him, others criticised him and referred to the private clip in the comments.

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The Sofik SK Viral MMS controversy had earlier prompted the creator to break his silence. In his apology video, Sofik said the clip had been recorded more than a year earlier and claimed that he had changed since then. He alleged that a close friend, who had access to both his and his girlfriend’s phones, retrieved the video and repeatedly blackmailed them.

Sofik SK Viral MMS claims and the proof he shared

Sofik said he eventually distanced himself from the friend, after which the latter allegedly uploaded the clip online. He said he had never thought that someone he treated “like a brother” would betray him.

Addressing the Sofik SK Viral MMS claims, he also shared what he described as “proof”, including screenshots, a short clip of the friend and several voice notes. Sofik clarified that the video had never been on his own device and strongly denied leaking it for publicity. With folded hands, he apologised to his followers and urged them not to circulate the clip further.

Sofik SK Viral MMS brought renewed attention to his older work

The controversy also put Sofik’s earlier digital work back in focus. A resident of West Bengal, he is a core member of Palli Gram TV and is known for comedy, folk-theatre-style performances and Bengali drama-based reels.

Some of the popular videos by him include the “Sofiker Chalaki” video, which created his online presence. The controversy over the Sofik SK Viral MMS video in November 2025 once again made headlines about him, as well as his dance video.

Also Read: CCTV Captures Young Couple in Intimate Act Inside Namo Bharat Train, Footage Resurfaces Online    

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Sofik SK Viral MMS: What Did New Reel Say After Leaked Intimate Video Involving Girlfriend
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Sofik SK Viral MMS: What Did New Reel Say After Leaked Intimate Video Involving Girlfriend
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